Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Jeffrey Epstein released





This shows that Epstein paid Giuffre $ 500,000 to drop the case without any admission of liability or fault.

The document was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s separate lawsuit against Prince Andrew. She alleges that Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends – including the prince – and that Andrew knew she was underage (17) in the United States. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

Andrew’s lawyers argued in her motion to dismiss the Giuffre case against him in October that her lawsuit violated the terms of the settlement agreement with Epstein, in which she agreed to a “general discharge” of the claims against Epstein and others.

In the unsealed copy on Monday, Andrew’s name does not explicitly appear as a part. The agreement states that it serves to “hand over, release, acquit, satisfy and release forever” the parties and “any other person or entity who may have been included as a potential defendant”, but does not explicitly name any other person. in the document viewed by CNN.

Two other documents were filed with the settlement agreement, including a “Termination Notice” and a complaint from Epstein – both still under seal. The agreement states that this is a “final resolution” of a disputed claim filed in Florida and is intended to avoid litigation, but “should not be construed as an admission of liability or fault by any party. “. The agreement states that it is not to be used in civil or criminal proceedings against Epstein. It was signed by Giuffre and Epstein on various dates in November 2009. Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, released a statement saying the settlement was “irrelevant” to his claim against the prince. “The statement doesn’t mention Prince Andrew. He didn’t even know about it,” Boies said. “He could not have been a ‘potential defendant’ in the case settled against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was outside the jurisdiction of Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims he was not a part of. Real parties to the release have made it clear that Prince Andrew is not covered. “Finally, the reason we sought to release the statement was to refute claims made about it by Prince Andrew’s PR campaign.” Andrew Brettler, an attorney for Prince Andrew, made no comment. Oral argument in the civil action against Andrew is scheduled for Tuesday. If his lawyers fail or the case goes unresolved, the royal could face a trial date between September and December 2022. The long-standing allegations Andrew faces have already significantly tarnished his public reputation, and he stepped down from royal duties at the end of 2019. Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 and died by suicide in prison a month later. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s confidante and former girlfriend, was arrested a year later and charged with facilitating Epstein’s abuse plan. A jury convicted her last week on five federal counts, including sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy. Giuffre was not one of the four women who testified at trial that they had been abused.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

