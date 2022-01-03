EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ACQUIRES SHOWBIZ CINEMAS | Texas





AUSTIN, Texas, January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire / –EVO Entertainment Group (“EVO”) and ShowBiz Cinemas (“ShowBiz”), two leading innovators in the film entertainment industry, today announced that they have entered into a transaction pursuant to which EVO has acquired 100% of Showbiz Cinemas shares in an all-cash deal. “Today is a monumental time for our company and our industry,” said Mitch roberts, Founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group and Forbes 30 Under 30 Laureate in 2022. “This transaction makes EVO the largest operator of cinema and entertainment centers in the country and paves the way for progress and a innovation accelerated in a new era of cinema. “ Kevin mitchell, CEO and Founder of Showbiz Cinemas, with Mitch roberts represent several generations in the world of cinema. Their pioneer of cinematic entertainment centers has been a resounding success. Kevin mitchell “It’s a wonderful time to hand over the business I created to a fourth generation motion picture operator and family member because Showbiz Cinemas has just had a record breaking holiday season! I am confident that Mitch’s leadership and the Marbella capital of The Force will ensure a long and successful career at Showbiz, and I now look forward to exploring new ventures both inside and outside the entertainment industry. “ The combined business will deliver dynamic and multi-faceted entertainment experiences to more than eight million customers each year in 16 halls with 148 screens, 108 bowling alleys, 9 full-service restaurants and bars, a concert hall with a capacity of 3,000 and over 30,000 places combined. feet from games and attractions in four states, including Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Wyoming. EVO’s expansion will continue until 2022 with additional sites currently under construction and slated to open in the coming months. The acquisition marks the first major step in the partnership between EVO and Marbella Interests, the Austin, Texas-Family office of the founder of Formentera Partners and former founder and CEO of Parsley Energy, Bryan sheffield. About EVO Entertainment Group: EVO Entertainment Group is a Austin out-of-home entertainment operator based on several innovative brands, including EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas and EVO Concerts. Since its launch in 2014, EVO has earned a reputation as a leader in innovation, as well as one of the fastest growing independent cinema circuits in the country. About ShowBiz cinemas: Founded in 2007 by a veteran of the exhibition industry Kevin mitchell, ShowBiz Cinemas is an independent entertainment operator offering bowling, movies, games, food and more in 9 entertainment venues with 89 screens and 70 bowling lanes across Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Wyoming. About Marbella Interests: Marbella Interests, LLC is the Family Office of Bryan sheffield, former CEO and founder of the Austin, Texas based on the energy of parsley. After Parsley’s successful IPO in 2014, Mr. Sheffield became one of America’s youngest billionaires, with his impressive rise featured by Forbes, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The Austin Business Journal and other leading publications. His business background, deal making and rise to considerable wealth have allowed him to explore and capitalize on numerous investment opportunities outside of the energy space. Marbella Interests, LLC currently manages these investments for the Sheffield family, including real estate, hedge funds, fixed income and private equity. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evo-entertainment-group-acquires-showbiz-cinemas-301452772.html SOURCE EVO Entertainment Group Recent stories you might have missed

