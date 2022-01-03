Actor George Weasley broke his director’s ribs





On the “Harry Potter” special, Oliver Phelps said he injured the director during “Goblet of Fire”.

Director Mike Newell was trying to show the Phelps twins how the Weasleys should fight for a scene.

Newell was “in agony” for the rest of the shoot because Phelps accidentally broke some of his ribs. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> While filming “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” director Mike Newell was accidentally injured by an actor. During the HBO Max Special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”, the director of the fourth film was told about some of his ribs broken on set by Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley. Newell was attempting to demonstrate what should be done for a fight scene by wrestling with Phelps



Oliver Phelps and Mike Newell are training for combat.

During a scene from the fourth film, George and Fred Weasley, played by James Phelps, fight after their plan to participate in the Triwizard Tournament backfires and makes them both look like old men. The scene wasn’t playing out because the twins weren’t fighting intensely enough, so Newell stepped in to show what the fight should look like. Newell asked the twins who wanted to fight him for the protest. Oliver said, “like an idiot,” he volunteered. The director delved into Phelps, which he later said he “really shouldn’t have done” because he was a “round 60-year-old man.” The Weasley actor did the same and rolled Newell onto his side, which broke several of the director’s ribs. “I remember grabbing it by the waist and trying to throw it away and so on and breaking a few ribs,” Newell said. The moment was captured on the still-moving cameras and performed in front of a group of actors, who were already on set for the fight scene. The director added that he was “in absolute agony” for the rest of the shoot, but said he believed the experience made everyone on set feel “much better” because ‘he had made a fool of himself. The cast had good things to say about working with Newell on the fourth film



Goblet of Fire director Mike Newell.

Newell was chosen to direct the fourth film because the producers wanted a British director who could produce a “theatrical” film. In the special, the actors fondly remembered working with him. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, called the director “an excited, loud and passionate man”. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, said Newell was an “energy firecracker” with an “endearing childish quality.” Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, said he “loved” the director and liked him trying to “find humor” in every scene.

