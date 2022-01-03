Hollywood’s ups (and downs) in 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter





Surprise successes (Squid game) and blockbusters (Hello Sunshine) to scandals (remember Armie Hammer?) Rust filming), it’s been a 12 month roller coaster, even by industry standards. Hollywood journalist traces the ups and downs of the stars, companies and trends that defined the year – and will undoubtedly shape 2022. Marvel Studios / Disney +, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images January WandaVision (and then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) powerfully relaunch “Marvel TV” on Disney +. February After gaining 21.2 million registrations in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Disney + service reaches 95 million subscribers. March Shares exceed 200 for an all-time high. July Scarlett Johansson files a complaint for breach of contract Black Widow Disney + outing. Disney publicly calls the costume “unresponsive” in the midst of COVID-19. September Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle in. November the eternal opens at a mediocre $ 71 million, while the Black Panther the sequel ends because of Letitia Wright injury. December Streamer submarines and falling theme park dollars push stocks down to year-long lows. David Livingston / Getty Images, Ollie Upton / Netflix, Samir Hussein / WireImage, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for DJ January Streamer exceeds 200 million submarines, the stock is skyrocketing. April Streamer wins the most Oscars but once again loses Best Picture. June The company signs a radical agreement with former enemy Steven Spielberg. September The crown wins a coveted drama Emmy, sweeping the category. September the Squid game the frenzy reached its peak with 571 million hours watched worldwide in one week. October Dave chappelle The closest triggers an LGBTQ backlash and employee walkout. Ted Sarandos: “I fucked up. “ December The Rock and Ryan Reynolds Red Notice, Netflix’s biggest film (at least that’s what they say) marks a fourth week in the company’s top 10. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM, Zach Dilgard / HBO, Santiago Felipe / Getty Images January After eliminating the 2021 theatrical window without buckling talent, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is starting the year with a tour of apologies. March #The SnyderCut version of Justice League released on HBO Max: Fans Rejoice, Subscribers Rise, Leaders Expire. April Easttown mare proves that HBO can still produce shows animated enough to win parodies on SNL. Can AT&T drops the $ 43 billion bomb that WarnerMedia will merge with Discovery, a deal that will take a year to close and leaves a lot of things in limbo (including Kilar). AT&T stock begins a six-month decline. July The boss of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, circles the ranks, who are relieved that he’s not John Stankey. November HBO oral history Tinderbox offers nostalgia for better days, plus 40 years of dirty laundry. December CNN’s Chris Cuomo is fired for helping his brother dodge #MeToo claims. December And you, Tom? Succession is the must-see media show. Valerie Macon / Getty Images, Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images, Tristar Media / Getty Images, Netflix January Bob Dylan and Jimmy Iovine unload investor catalogs. February Kevin Mayer (left) and Tom Staggs raise $ 2 billion from private equity giant Blackstone to buy top creators. August Hello Sunshine by Reese Witherspoon is sold to Staggs and Mayer for a valuation of $ 900 million. September Will Smith’s Overbrook and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat both put up “for sale” signs, only to remove them. October LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. sells minority stake at a valuation of $ 725 million. November Moonbug, which produces Cocomelon and Blippi, was acquired by Mayer and Staggs for $ 3 billion. December Channing Tatum backs Manscaped’s $ 1 billion SPAC deal. Dave Benett / Getty Images, Warner Bros., ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / WireImage, Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, 20th Century Studios, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for DJ January Armie Hammer is accused of abuse (and cannibalism). Projects and representatives disappear. June In the heights fails to make Anthony Ramos a true box office star. August After many delays, Ryan Reynolds free guy carried out. September Dune transforms Timothée Chalamet (right) into a true box office star. It’s Liu’s Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings breaks records. October After many delays, Daniel Craig’s latest Bond film is underperforming in the United States (making up for it overseas). October Matt Damon / Ben Affleck The last duel bombs. November Will smith king richard generates a big buzz, meh at the box office. But his book tour is a success. December The Rock and Ryan Reynolds Red Notice, Netflix’s biggest film (at least that’s what they say) marks a fourth week in the company’s top 10. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese, ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images, Paul Archuleta / Getty Images, JB Lacroix / WireImage, MEGA / GC Images February Britney Spears’ trusteeship drama revealed in a New York Times doctor; #FreeBritney explodes. February the Los Angeles Times publishes scathing talk about HFPA’s lack of diversity. March Meghan Markle and Prince Harry detail the filth of the royal family in an explosive interview with Oprah. Can Chrissy Teigen is immersed in a saga of cyberbullying; retailers are withdrawing from its offerings. June Chris Harrison leaves the Single franchise following a racist controversy. August Mike Richards, Alex Trebek Peril! successor, sees his past coming back to bite him; loses a gig. October Alec Baldwin’s propeller pistol unloads on Rust together, tragically killing DP Halyna Hutchins. November Travis Scott’s Astroworld scramble results in 10 dead, hundreds injured. This story first appeared in the December 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/hollywood-2021-highs-and-lower-lows-1235062740/

