A Day Away: Winter fun on land and in the air in the Quad Cities
Think winter along the Mighty Mississippi is the time to hibernate? Visiting Quad Cities invites you to rethink.
The ice sculptures will be lit from dusk to 10 p.m. January 14-16 during Icestravaganza at Freight House and LeClaire Park along the river in Davenport. (Courtesy of Visit Quad Cities)
The Quad Cities straddling the river offer plenty of reasons to thaw this attitude, to watch the sky bursting with the snow beneath your feet.
Bald eagles, which I have never seen growing downstream near Burlington, are a majestic sight in flight or while fishing for their next meal. And yes, we’re also lucky enough to see eagles along the Cedar River, but this weekend marks the Midwest’s biggest celebration of this bird that has become our national symbol since 1782.
Bald Eagle Days
From January 7-9, the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Ave., Rock Island, Ill., Will be the headquarters for Bald Eagle Days. Thousands of people are said to have flocked here, and this year they will see live eagles programs, live bird of prey demonstrations, over 100 exhibition stands and a 20-foot climbing tower.
A bald eagle flies over the Mississippi River keeping an eye on the shore along LeClaire Park in Davenport on February 11, 2020. Up to 2,500 eagles inhabit the area from December to February, and the biggest celebration is of the Midwestern Bald Eagle will take place on January 7-9 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, Ill. (The Gazette)
For exterior views, free shuttles will take people from the event center to the spotting scopes that the Quad City Audubon Society has installed at Rock Islands Sunset Marina. Up to 2,500 bald eagles winter along the Mississippi near the lock and dams.
For fun facts, prime vantage points from December through February, eagle etiquette, and a link to Bald Eagle Days, head to visitquadcities.com/get-outdoors/bald-eagle-watching
Ice cream
Across the river, chainsaws will fly through the ice at Freight House, 421 W. River Dr. in Davenport, for the ninth annual, free edition of Icestravaganza January 14-16.
The annual Icestravaganza brings out the pros with their chainsaws to create ice sculptures. This year’s theme is A Zoo Animal Safari, showing January 14-16 at Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. (Courtesy of Visit Quad Cities)
Professional ice sculptors will sculpt giant, interactive zoo animals from 24,000 pounds of ice, and their completed creations will be on display before 5:00 p.m. January 14. masks.
Light will dance through the sculptures each evening from dusk to 10 p.m. on the promenade or through a new feature, a drive-through exhibit on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, across from the Freight House.
Other features include an in-person and Facebook ice carving demonstration from 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. on January 15.
Farmers’ market vendors will sell their wares from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 16; local beer and food will also be sold. A warm-up station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit will light up on the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the ice sculpting competition and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on all three viewing days.
Details: DowntownDavenport.com
Antifreeze
Warm up from the inside on January 29 at AntiFreeze, an outdoor cocktail party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire.
The event includes hot cocktails, a macaroni and cheese bar, an ice sledge shooting game, a roast of smores, to the rhythm of the Musik Krauts polka. Dress up for the event and try to win prizes for the best snuggie and the best winter hat.
Tickets are $ 30 at mrdistilling.com
Fest Frozen Fat Fondo
Seasoned mountain bikers will find 10 mountain bike trails to test their courage. Regular mountain bikes will ride on frozen ground, but you’ll need big tires to improve stability and grip on snow. Find suggestions for winter cycle paths on visitquadcities.com/plan-your-trip/insiders-blog/winter-biking-in-the-qc
Friends of Off-Road Cycling will celebrate the season on January 29 with the Frozen Fat Fondo Fest on Davenports Credit Island. This endurance race will test solo riders and three-person teams on a challenging circuit through thick lowland forest and the shore of a thick river. Big bikes should have 3.5 inch or wider tires to avoid ruts in the snowpack. Registration is $ 20, open until noon on January 28 at qcforce.org
Those who like to keep their feet low to the ground will find groomed trails for classic and skate-style cross-country skiing at Crow Creek Park and the Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. Other golf courses that might have ski runs include Duck and Emeis at Davenport and Saukie at Rock Island. The Palmer Hills golf course in Bettendorf also rents cross-country skis, boots and poles.
In addition to cross-country skiing, winter hiking is popular along the many trails in the Quad Cities area. (Courtesy of Visit Quad Cities)
Those who prefer to ski off the beaten track can create their own trails at the Black Hawk State Historic Site, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, and Scott County Park, popular sites for hiking or snowshoeing. Information: go to visitquadcity.com ae research under cross-country skiing.
Snowstar Extreme Sports
Need of speed ? Head to Snowstar Extreme Sports in Andalucia, Illinois for downhill skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and ice skating.
This 28-acre site includes 15 trails and the Terrain Park freestyle area with over 40 jumps, rails and boxes for all levels. Four ski lifts, two magic carpets and a tow rope will take you back to the top. Cold and hungry? Head to the enlarged heated cabin and new tube hill snack trailer, or the restaurant and bar.
At the entrance, access the new ticket office from your car or register online for lift tickets, rentals and exemptions. Information: 1- (800) 383-4002 or skisnowstar.com
Tobogganing, skating
If sledding is more your speed, find a list of the Top 10 luge hills areas at visitquadcities.com/plan-your-trip/insiders-blog/favorite-quad-cities-sledding-hills
Or slip on your skates at the Frozen Landing Family Rink, 2222 Middle Rd., Bettendorf. The facility, suitable for all ages and abilities, is open daily. Admission is $ 3 and skate rental is $ 2 for children and adults. If you’re hungry, go to the concession stand. Details: bettendorf.org/departments/ and click on the ice rinks link.
Comments: (319) 368-8508; [email protected]
