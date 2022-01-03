Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more …

Shraddha Kapoor says women are the main reason behind the evolution of Hindi cinema

Bombay– Actress Shraddha Kapoor is proud that women are an integral part of our new age cinematic stories. According to her, women are a major reason for the evolution of Hindi cinema.

The actress said, “We have seen an absolute evolution in the way we tell stories on screen, and it warms my heart that women have been a constant part of this process. I grew up admiring it. our cinema, but one thing that I have personally noticed is how women have shaped the growth trajectory. They have been an integral part not only of cinema, but also of the overall growth of the nation. “

Shraddha will soon be seen in the Zee Cinema and Zee TV broadcast of the 52nd India International Film Festival (IFFI). The actress adds, “With my performance ‘Shakti: The Power of Indian Women’, we celebrate the strength and achievements of Indian women, their importance in the world of cinema and their global evolution.”

The 52nd edition of the IFFI is scheduled for simultaneous broadcast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV on January 2 at 8 p.m.

Ekta Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, shares post on social media

Bombay– Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor recently posted on her Instagram account that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Her friends and industry fans have started sharing their posts for her speedy recovery.

She wrote: “Despite all the precautions taken, I tested positive for Covid. I am fine and I ask everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.

After it was posted, many of her friends dropped “Get Well Soon” messages. Hina Khan commented: “Quick recovery. “

Mouni Roy also shared an early recovery message for her with a heart emoji: “Get well sooner rather than later. Lots of love.”

TV and film actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “I wish you a speedy recovery! Send tons of love and hugs.

Divya Agarwal also sent him love and care and wrote with a heart emoji. “Take care of yourself and get well soon. Lots of love and positivity.

Ekta’s fantasy series ‘Naagin 6’ is about to start soon and she made an announcement about it on ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Ayushmann reveals what makes him say “no” to a project

New Delhi- Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered consecutive successes in his journey in Hindi cinema. The actor has revealed how he gets his projects back and what makes him say “no” to a script.

Speaking to IANS about what makes him turn down a project, Ayushmann, who is called the poster of content-driven cinema, said, “Anything trite, generic or done to death or anything regressive is a “no ‘.”

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with “Vicky Donor”. Since then he has been part of a hit series such as “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Andhadhun”, “Badhai Ho”, “Article 15”, “Bala ‘,’ Dream Girl ‘and’ Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ‘.

He says picking up a movie, it’s the story he’s looking at and not the character.

“More than the character, I’m looking for the story. The story must have a new idea, a concept unexplored in Hindi cinema and it must hold the audience for two hours and it must have something to say. It should have some value at the end and in the story, ”he concluded.

Going forward, Ayushmann has planned a host of films such as “Anek”, “Doctor G” and “Action Hero”.

Note from Rhea Chakraborty to self: “You are your best support”

Bombay– Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a self-righteous post on social media and said that once ‘you find yourself, you win’.

Rhea posted a lovely video on Instagram, where in the clip we see her writing a note to “myself”.

In the background, he can be heard saying the lines: “Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient, and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am still here with you. So, hold out your head, little girl, you have this … Happy New Year … You really are, your inner self.

Rhea captioned the clip, which currently has 14,000 likes: “You are your best support, once you find yourself you are #winning #rhenew #loveyourself #happynewyear.”

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of promoting suicide and siphoning funds from the deceased actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) indictment along with her brother Showik in a drug-related investigation into the case of Sushant’s death.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Byculla Prison in Mumbai in September 2020.

On the job front, Rhea was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s star actor ‘Chehre’, released last year.

John Abraham, wife Priya tested positive for Covid, shows mild symptoms

Bombay– Bollywood action star John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for Covid.

The couple have mild symptoms and are quarantined at home.

John on Monday morning shared the news on his Instagram story.

He wrote: “I came into contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We were quarantined at home, so we had no contact with anyone else. “

John added, “We are both vaccinated and have mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Hide yourself.

Speaking of his upcoming work list, John recently unveiled the teaser for his upcoming movie “Attack,” which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Its release is scheduled for January 28, 2022.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s “Pathan” sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. (IANS)