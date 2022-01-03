Assault case in Kerala: actor writes to CM, calls for swift justice | Latest India News

A week after the prosecution requested a new investigation into the actor assault case following further revelations from a film director, the victim wrote to Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday and to the Chief of the State Police Anil Kant asking them to take the appropriate measures to ensure expeditious justice to his.

The sensational four-year-old affair took on a new twist two weeks ago after director Balachandra Kumar told a news channel he met the main accused Pular Suni at the residence of actor Dileeps in 2016 and claimed that the latter had a video clip of the assault. Last week Attorney General VN Anil Kumar tendered his resignation to the government. He is the second prosecutor to resign from his post.

In her letter, the victim expressed concern about the excessive delay in the trial and asked them to speed it up after considering new aspects. She also called for the immediate appointment of a new prosecutor. She also said the new allegations raised by the director should be investigated.

The affair took place in 2017 when the actor was returning from a filming assignment in Kochi. She was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car by a criminal gang. There were 10 accused in the case. The accused videotaped the entire incident and let her go after three hours of ordeal while threatening to broadcast the video if she approached the police.

During the assault, the accused Suni allegedly told the victim that he had received a contract to carry out the crime. A day after the incident, the actor filed a complaint with the police and all the defendants directly involved in the crime were arrested. As speculation grew that the accused committed the assault at someone’s request, six months after the case a special team arrested actor Dlieep and he spent three months in jail. .

The case has seen many twists and turns since then as several witnesses turned hostile and at one point the state government said Dileep was filing unnecessary pleas in various courts to delay the trial. In November last year, the Supreme Court ordered the special tribunal, headed by a female judge, to complete the trial in six months. But it was delayed due to the pandemic outbreak and the deadline was extended by six months.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday, the Kerala High Court admitted a plea from the state government to question more witnesses in the case. On December 21, the court of first instance rejected the prosecution’s new request requiring it to move the high court which sent summons to all respondents in the case.