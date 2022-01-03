10 things to be excited about in 2022 | Latest rugby news

2022 is finally here and it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in recent history.

The World Cups, new competitions and the return of rugby to the wider community have many people looking forward to the year.

With that in mind, Rugby.com.au examines ten major events for the 2022 calendar.

1. England is coming

The international season is set to start off with a bang with old rivals England set to return Down Under in July for a three-test run.

Memories of 2016 will always be on both sides’ heads, with the 3-0 marking the start of England’s recent winning streak against the Wallabies.

That was extended to eight games in November and Eddie Jones’ men will be eager to extend it as they prepare for the World Cup.

As for Dave Rennie and the Wallabies, a series victory will be crucial to setting up 2022 and will be a real test of where they stand in the current landscape.

2. Super Rugby Pacific

It’s a new era for Super Rugby as 2022 welcomes the first Pacific season.

The inclusion of Fidjian Drua and Moana Pasifika will bring a different element to the competition, which should bring a suitable rugby style to fans as well as groups of avid supporters.

A reshuffle of the draw will see these teams join their Australian and New Zealand counterparts in derby matches before the Trans-Tasman clash resumes with a successful round over the ANZAC weekend.

Australian teams must avoid a similar slump until 2021 in order to compete for places in the final and avoid another extended losing streak.

3. Rugby Sevens World Cup

The 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup is heading to South Africa with both Australian teams emerging as major threats to the title.

The women have started the 2021-22 series with back-to-back titles and will look to avenge their disappointing Tokyo campaign.

Meanwhile, the men will be full of confidence after their Dubai final and will have to pass qualifying if they want to make a statement.

Three consecutive World Cups without a semi-final appearance put major pressure on the team and new coach John Manenti to perform.

4. Commonwealth Games

Before they get there, they will first have to face the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Gold at the Commonwealth Games is always something that has always hinted at Australian teams, who have two silver and two bronze to their name in seven events.

The women’s team will be especially eager to win gold following their overtime loss to New Zealand on the Gold Coast.

As for the men, they will look to compete with New Zealand, Fiji and South Africa, having never finished below 5th in their six appearances so far,

5. Super W

The Super W is set to return to its usual format in a crucial year for women’s rugby.

After a 2021 season interrupted by COVID, the round-trip system will be welcomed as NSW seeks to continue its dominance over the competition.

With the possibility of adding a Fijian side in the future, this is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory as players push for Wallaroos’ selection ahead of the World Cup.

6. Rugby World Cup 21

Speaking of which, the Wallaroos will enter the Rugby World Cup in hopes of causing an overflow.

They head to the event with a new team of coaches led by Jay Tregonning as they try to consolidate their sixth place finish in 2017.

Further testing ahead of the October opener against New Zealand will be key to boosting confidence and fitness in the match after COVID called off the series against Samoa and Black Ferns last year.

They will imagine their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals, finishing the group stages against Wales and a draft winner.

7. Official announcement of the Cup

Australia will know if they made it to the 2027 World Cup in May.

He enters 2022 as the preferred candidate for the event, with a formal dialogue already underway with World Rugby as they develop an ideal competition model.

The importance of ensuring the World Cup takes place in Australia has already been established by Rugby Australia and the Bid Committee and would form a big part of the future of the sport.

8. Battle of Bledisloe as World Cup preparations intensify

While discussions about the 27th World Cup will dominate conversations, 2022 will be huge for the Wallabies setting up ahead of the 2023 event.

A return to the usual Bledisloe and Rugby Championship format marks a return to away games against South Africa and Argentina while hoping not to see the Wallabies play twice at Eden Park.

The Wallabies were brought back to Earth by the All Blacks after an exciting French streak, however, will learn a lot from the successes Fabien Galthi and Ireland had against the Kiwis in late 2021.

Coupled with another spring tour, Dave Rennie should have a good idea of ​​his ideal lineup 12 months before the event.

9. The return of rugby clubs

While COVID figured a lot in this snapshot, its effects were arguably felt most at the club level.

This has resulted in constant changes to the schedule across the country, eventually leading to the cancellation of a number of competitions.

This was particularly felt in Sydney with the Shute Shields, who were forced to abandon their season for the first time since World War I.

The resumption of competitions at all levels of grassroots rugby will give the wider community a boost as the return to normalcy continues.

10. Super round

As part of Super Rugby Pacific, the Super Round will see all the top teams flock to Melbourne in Round 10.

This is shaping up to be a key moment for the competition, as the initiative has the potential to become an event for all sports fans and ultimately engage a new audience with the new format.

A successful weekend in an area dominated by other codes will be huge in securing the support of the rebels and the Victorian rugby community at large while attracting a fresh outlook on the product.