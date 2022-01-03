Entertainment
10 things to be excited about in 2022 | Latest rugby news
2022 is finally here and it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in recent history.
The World Cups, new competitions and the return of rugby to the wider community have many people looking forward to the year.
Catch all Super Rugby Pacific season 2022 matches on Stan Sport. Start Your Free Sports Trial Now
With that in mind, Rugby.com.au examines ten major events for the 2022 calendar.
1. England is coming
The international season is set to start off with a bang with old rivals England set to return Down Under in July for a three-test run.
Memories of 2016 will always be on both sides’ heads, with the 3-0 marking the start of England’s recent winning streak against the Wallabies.
That was extended to eight games in November and Eddie Jones’ men will be eager to extend it as they prepare for the World Cup.
As for Dave Rennie and the Wallabies, a series victory will be crucial to setting up 2022 and will be a real test of where they stand in the current landscape.
2. Super Rugby Pacific
It’s a new era for Super Rugby as 2022 welcomes the first Pacific season.
The inclusion of Fidjian Drua and Moana Pasifika will bring a different element to the competition, which should bring a suitable rugby style to fans as well as groups of avid supporters.
A reshuffle of the draw will see these teams join their Australian and New Zealand counterparts in derby matches before the Trans-Tasman clash resumes with a successful round over the ANZAC weekend.
Australian teams must avoid a similar slump until 2021 in order to compete for places in the final and avoid another extended losing streak.
3. Rugby Sevens World Cup
The 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup is heading to South Africa with both Australian teams emerging as major threats to the title.
The women have started the 2021-22 series with back-to-back titles and will look to avenge their disappointing Tokyo campaign.
Meanwhile, the men will be full of confidence after their Dubai final and will have to pass qualifying if they want to make a statement.
Three consecutive World Cups without a semi-final appearance put major pressure on the team and new coach John Manenti to perform.
4. Commonwealth Games
Before they get there, they will first have to face the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Gold at the Commonwealth Games is always something that has always hinted at Australian teams, who have two silver and two bronze to their name in seven events.
The women’s team will be especially eager to win gold following their overtime loss to New Zealand on the Gold Coast.
As for the men, they will look to compete with New Zealand, Fiji and South Africa, having never finished below 5th in their six appearances so far,
5. Super W
The Super W is set to return to its usual format in a crucial year for women’s rugby.
After a 2021 season interrupted by COVID, the round-trip system will be welcomed as NSW seeks to continue its dominance over the competition.
With the possibility of adding a Fijian side in the future, this is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory as players push for Wallaroos’ selection ahead of the World Cup.
6. Rugby World Cup 21
Speaking of which, the Wallaroos will enter the Rugby World Cup in hopes of causing an overflow.
They head to the event with a new team of coaches led by Jay Tregonning as they try to consolidate their sixth place finish in 2017.
Further testing ahead of the October opener against New Zealand will be key to boosting confidence and fitness in the match after COVID called off the series against Samoa and Black Ferns last year.
They will imagine their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals, finishing the group stages against Wales and a draft winner.
7. Official announcement of the Cup
Australia will know if they made it to the 2027 World Cup in May.
He enters 2022 as the preferred candidate for the event, with a formal dialogue already underway with World Rugby as they develop an ideal competition model.
The importance of ensuring the World Cup takes place in Australia has already been established by Rugby Australia and the Bid Committee and would form a big part of the future of the sport.
8. Battle of Bledisloe as World Cup preparations intensify
While discussions about the 27th World Cup will dominate conversations, 2022 will be huge for the Wallabies setting up ahead of the 2023 event.
A return to the usual Bledisloe and Rugby Championship format marks a return to away games against South Africa and Argentina while hoping not to see the Wallabies play twice at Eden Park.
The Wallabies were brought back to Earth by the All Blacks after an exciting French streak, however, will learn a lot from the successes Fabien Galthi and Ireland had against the Kiwis in late 2021.
Coupled with another spring tour, Dave Rennie should have a good idea of his ideal lineup 12 months before the event.
9. The return of rugby clubs
While COVID figured a lot in this snapshot, its effects were arguably felt most at the club level.
This has resulted in constant changes to the schedule across the country, eventually leading to the cancellation of a number of competitions.
This was particularly felt in Sydney with the Shute Shields, who were forced to abandon their season for the first time since World War I.
The resumption of competitions at all levels of grassroots rugby will give the wider community a boost as the return to normalcy continues.
10. Super round
As part of Super Rugby Pacific, the Super Round will see all the top teams flock to Melbourne in Round 10.
This is shaping up to be a key moment for the competition, as the initiative has the potential to become an event for all sports fans and ultimately engage a new audience with the new format.
A successful weekend in an area dominated by other codes will be huge in securing the support of the rebels and the Victorian rugby community at large while attracting a fresh outlook on the product.
Sources
2/ https://www.rugby.com.au/news/10-things-to-be-excited-about-for-2022-2021126
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]