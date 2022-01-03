Roller Derby brings action to Cedar Hill Roller Rink







Roller Derby brings action to Cedar Hill on Saturday night

Want to rock and roll in the New Year? There is no place to do like Cedar Hill Roller Rink and Roller Derby Night.

The sport billed as the greatest sport on wheels is back on the ice, with its ladies bumping and bouncing – and sometimes fully flipping over – to score points.

Yet, as difficult as the sport is, the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited for some time. Now the fast-paced action is back.

Rink owner and league coordinator David Candanoza, known to locals as Super Dave, said the practice resumed a few months ago. It was after a hiatus of over a year.

We were the only league in the DFW area to start over. We had girls from other leagues who came to skate with us because they just wanted to skate, so it was a success, he said. Because our girls were going crazy, we just wanted to feel like things were getting back to normal, and it worked.

We had been down for probably about a year and a half. It was terrible! he apologized.

The league is small with only three teams right now, but the action is big, Super Dave said.

Since we reopened, we’ve only had mashup fights. This is where we throw everyone’s name in a hat and draw names basically. It’s really cool to see them skate with girls from other teams.

Practice on Wednesday

Trainings take place on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. The fights take place once a month on Saturdays. Currently, the league is on vacation, but will resume after the New Year. Call 214-674-5485 for exact times.

We have had an excellent response. So many people have asked me when we were going to start over, so when we did, the turnout was great, he said.

And while the league is small at the moment, Super Dave is always on the lookout for new players.

We are still recruiting. I do a lot of private birthdays, and if I see a woman who I think would do Derby good, I always try to involve her, he said. If people want to register, all they have to do is call me (same number as above).

No experience required to compete

It’s exciting to see Derby again. It’s like a big family for me. It’s been a long time coming, these ladies love it, and seeing the fans coming out and waving and cheering on their favorite skater is really cool to see.

Super Dave added that you don’t have to be an expert or even have any experience to participate.

Some of those women say it’s a great stress reliever, others love to exercise, he said. I love seeing people riding my skate track, no matter if you are super fast or just a beginner everyone is welcome here. So I hope to see new women come in and try out Roller Derby.