French box office brings in $ 731 million in 2021, down 23.2% from 2019





After a chaotic year marked by a five-month hiatus and COVID-related restrictions, the French box office rebounded in the last quarter of 2021, supported by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and a flurry of Americans and big budgets. French outings. After reopening on May 18, French cinemas recorded 96 million admissions, which is not a bad result considering that this is only a 23.2% drop from 2019. , when the French box office broke a 50-year record. Compared to 2020, when cinemas had been closed for several months, admissions were up 47.2%, according to Comscore France. Based on an estimated average of € 6.75 per ticket, the French BO reached € 648 million ($ 731 million). Hollywood tents topped the top 10 grossing films of 2021, starting with Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which sold over 5 million tickets. Universal’s “No Time to Die” and Warner Bros. “Dune” followed. Other US titles in the top 10 are Disney’s “Encanto”, Universal’s “F9”, Warner Bros. ‘ Disney’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “Eternals”. Although there were no local blockbusters in the top 10, 2021 was a fairly good year for French films, which posted a 40.8% market share thanks to franchises including “Kaamelott – Premier Volet ”by SND (2.7 million admissions, photo), a drunken star-comedy adventure directed by Alexandre Astier; the fourth Pathé opus “Les Tûche” (1.9 million admissions) directed by Olivier Baroux; and “Bac Nord” by Studiocanal, Cédric Jimenez’s action crime thriller (2.2 million admissions), which premiered at Cannes. Hollywood films made a comeback in 2021 after a virtual absence in 2020, but their market share was only 46.5%, well below the 56% they had in 2019. Marti said of many films were underperforming due to the health card measures that began. in July, requiring customers over 18 to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to access rooms. There were 11 French films in the top 30, compared to six in 2019, when Disney alone held 23.4% of the market share with six films including “The Lion King”. Aside from comedies and franchises, the French films that succeeded in attracting cinephiles were “event” films based on famous characters or literary works. These included the Celine Dion-inspired musical drama by Valérie “Aline” and “Lost Illusions” by Xavier Giannoli, an adaptation of the classic novel by Honoré de Balzac with Benjamin Voisin and Xavier Dolan, as well as “Eiffel” by Pathé , a biopic of Gustave Eiffel with Romain Duris and Emma Mackay. Eric Marti of Comscore France pointed out that the top 30 grossing films racked up 53% of all ticket sales in 2021, up from 44.6% in 2019. “Box office results towards the end of the year are quite encouraging but we go to the cinema to see the biggest films which have been well promoted, [leaving] less room for more independent films, ”Marti said. The box office outlook looks good for 2022 with highly anticipated films such as “The Batman” by Matt Reeves (March 2), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by Sam Raimi (May 4), “Elvis “by Baz Luhrmann (May 25),” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “by Ryan Coogler (November 9) and” Avatar 2 “by James Cameron. A flurry of ambitious French films are also in the works for this year, including the detective film “Maigret” by Patrice Leconte and “Simone – Le Voyage du siècle”, a biopic of French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Weil from “La Vie en Rose” the filmmaker Olivier Dahan. Unlike Denmark, the French government has allowed cinemas to remain open without capacity limitation for the time being. Instead, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on December 27 that concessions in cinemas will be banned for at least three weeks from today (January 3), among new measures to combat the variant. Omicron and the total number of COVID cases which reached a European record last week with 219,126 new cases in 24 hours on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/global/global/french-box-office-2021-spider-man-franchises-1235146098/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos