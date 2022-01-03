Government Says QR Codes Are Still Vital, While They Claim They Are of Little Use





The recording helps people know if they were in a place at the same time as a positive COVID case and reminds people to monitor their health and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID, said a spokesperson. Loading The most important thing you can do, however, is get the shot or reserve that crucial third dose. Last week, NSW reinstated QR codes in stores, cafes and other places deemed to be at low risk of exposure to COVID-19, although contact tracing is now largely a matter of personal responsibility for cases. NSW Commerce Minister Stuart Ayres said the purpose of the codes, even when they did not trigger a contact tracing response, was to inform the community of the location of cases. QR codes remain a requirement for high-risk environments, and many companies continue to make them available voluntarily in other environments, he said. The COVID-19 testing station at St Vincents Hospital in Fitzroy was closed early Sunday morning. Credit:Scott mcnaughton QR codes are there to notify people of the presence of COVID cases and to advise people to watch for symptoms. Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett agreed that QR codes still have some use, helping those who have tested positive keep track of their whereabouts, so they can let people know. others with whom they had spent time, as well as track high-risk exposures to trigger a rapid antigen. test. This is to support the system, to warn people that they might be exposed and to help them be alert for symptoms, Professor Bennett said. Loading But prominent Melbourne restaurateur Chris Lucas said the rapid transmission of the Omicron strain made QR codes irrelevant. The federal government and most state governments have realized that the focus should be on hospitalizations rather than the number of infections. So QR codes have become completely unnecessary, and I don’t know why we persist with them, Mr Lucas said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison reported ahead of Christmas the increasingly different role that QR codes will play, especially in states where the number of cases is high. Mr Morrison said the number of cases meant the prospect of finding every person in a location was unrealistic and instead recording would be useful for people to manage their own responses. Victoria registered 7,172 new cases on Sunday. Omicron is now the dominant strain of the state. Hospitalizations were 472, with 98 people in intensive care and 22 on ventilators. The average seven-day hospital stay is 424. Data from the Service NSW app, which manages QR code registrations in the state, showed that individual cases generated a lower average number of alerts than in early December, possibly an impact of the period to during which some sites have done so. don’t require a code, but also suggests that people could check in less diligently or visit fewer places as cases increase. There were 10.8 million case alerts issued on the Service NSW app between December 20 and January 2, more than five times the 1.9 million issued in the two weeks leading up to December 13, a said a spokesperson for Service NSW. However, the number of new cases reported in the past two weeks was more than 28 times the number recorded in the two weeks to December 13.

