Bollywood stars set to make digital debut in 2022





Bollywood stars are set to make their digital debut in 2022 (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous) By: Mohnish Singh The digital wave has bit down on some of Bollywood’s most famous names in recent times. A way to make long-form content with unusual storylines, the streaming space has given many actors the opportunity to dig into roles never seen before. In 2022, some of the most renowned faces in Hindi cinema will make their digital debuts. We can’t wait to see what these stars have in store for us. Madhuri Dixit Nene First on the list is our own Dhak-Dhak daughter, Madhuri Dixit. There are only a few actresses who have reached the peak of fame like her. Find Anamika will mark its entry into the digital space. The first look in the series was posted at Tudum, a global event for NETFLIX fans. Produced by Karan Johar, Find Anamika is a thriller that prepares to offer its audience an unforgettable experience. Aparshakti Khurana Second on the list is the multitalented Aparshakti Khurana who, having achieved success in 2021, is now set to make his digital debut with Stardust in 2022. Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series is a fictional representation of the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and explores the clash between two superstars. It’s an unusual storyline and Khuranas fans are ecstatic to know what the actor has in store for them with it. Ajay Devgan Superstar Ajay Devgan, who created some of Bollywood’s most memorable franchises, be it Golmaal Where Singham, prepares to set the streaming space on fire as it marks its entry with the release of Rudra-Edge of Darkness on Disney Hotstar. Playing a cop in the series, he is accompanied by Esha Deol who plays an important role in the series. Audiences may have seen Ajay take on the role of cop on several occasions, but along with Rudra, he’s about to surprise his fans and supporters with an unusually dark and gritty role. Sonakshi sinha Sonakshi Sinha will also mark his entry into the web world with the release of his first streaming series on Amazon Prime, Fallen. Known as the Queen of the Masses of Bollywood, Sonakshi has always been known for choosing roles that strike a chord with the masses. The actor recently took to his Instagram where she gave a heartfelt thank you to his director, Reema Kagti, and his producer, Zoya Akhtar, for entrusting her with the memorable role of Anjali Bhaati in the series. We wish the actor a super-duper first opening. Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor is an actor who does things quietly and suddenly comes in with a bang. Hailed as one of the most talented and profitable players today, 2022 will see Shahid make his debut in the digital space. The untitled project is led by the duo, Raj and DK, who gave India two highly successful seasons of The family man. We’ll just have to watch this space to find out more about what Shahid is up to. Aditya Roy Kapur Millennial crush Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in the Hindi-language remake of the Golden Globe-winning show, The night manager. According to the sources, Aditya will play the role of Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will be interesting to see how the creators adapt and Indianize the show to suit our taste buds. We wish the cast and crew the best.

