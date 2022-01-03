Hollywood Madam Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson – who served 2 years in prison for pimping – dies in her sleep

A former Hollywood lady who spent 22 months in jail for running a sophisticated escort agency in the ’80s and’ 90s with as many as 400 clients is said to have died in her sleep on Sunday.

Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson, 64, was found dead at her home in Yucca Valley, Calif., Police sources say TMZ. Officers responded to the house around 11 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a family member.

Her husband, Eric Markel, confirmed her death and blamed it on “exhaustion” as they fight a lawsuit involving the sale of their home. He said she had no known illnesses, but had recently lost weight to just 87 pounds.

She was sentenced to three years in prison on three counts of procuring in May 2000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His “Rolodex” included 400 names which were withheld by police at the time of trial, but were later disclosed to reveal the names of actor Bruce Willis, former Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda, Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and film producer Don Simpson. .

Gibson moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s in search of a career as a model and singer before setting up an agency that evolved into an escort service, reports TMZ.

She was arrested in 1999 by the Los Angeles Vices Squad for leading an international prostitution ring, according to a Los Angeles Times report on her conviction published in the Guardian.

She had hoped to be successful in Hollywood as a country and western singer, the newspaper reported.

Her California Dreamin ‘prostitution ring operated in 16 states and Europe, the LA Times reported, employing pornstars and Playboy models.

Prosecutors said his clients were accepted by referral and paid between $ 500 and $ 3,000, according to a Report from the associated press of his conviction.

“Authorities have described the flashy blonde-haired, gown Gibson as Hollywood rival Madame Heidi Fleiss, who once provided high-priced call girls to celebrities and other well-heeled clients,” says The report.

In May 2000, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lloyd M. Nash sentenced her to three years in prison, although she ultimately served only 22 months.

Judge Nash refused to release her on $ 100,000 bond pending appeal, arguing that she posed a flight risk.

“It’s a tragedy,” Nash said, according to an LA Times. reporton his conviction. “Women appear to be tragic and pathetic individuals, and Mrs. Gibson appears to be tragic and pathetic.”

At the time of his conviction, his defense attorney, Gerald Scotti, stressed that the prominent men who sought Gibson’s services had not been punished.

“At the end of the day, when you put it in a pot and cut it down, it was a case that was recorded by men, an investigation by men, crimes committed by men. men and a conviction and prison sentence served only by a woman, ‘Scotti said.

Gibson’s client list, unsealed in 2007 and corroborated in his book published the same year, included former Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda, who denied ever using his services.

“There are no casualties here. He’s not a bad person. There is no one who can say “she hurt me” or “my life is worse because of her”.

The names of his prominent clients remained unknown during his trial.

They were revealed when they were unsealed by Los Angeles Superior Court in 2007, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gibson herself has revealed some of the names in her 264-page autobiography, Secrets of a Hollywood Super Madam, published that same year.

Court records show the names of Bruce Willis, Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda; Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and film producer Don Simpson.

Jones admitted that he may have used his services.

“It is possible,” he told the LA Times. “I crossed his path at the time. She was a lady, but if I remember correctly, she wanted to be a singer in a band.

Willis’ attorney, Marty Singer, told the LA Times: “The story is a complete fabrication. [Willis] does not know this woman. He never even spoke to her.

Gibson was convicted of three counts of procuring in Los Angeles Superior Court in April 2000. Above, Gibson and attorney Gerald V. Scotti as the jury verdict is read

Scotti later denounced that none of the men who used his services were punished. Above, Givson leaves court in Van Nuys, Calif., March 31, 2000

“I have never heard of this woman and I don’t know why she would accuse me of something like this,” Lasorda said in a statement sent to The Times by her lawyer. “But if she prints these lies, I intend to continue.”

The documents also showed contact details for former Texas Lieutenant Governor Ben Barnes.

An LA Times reporter contacted him by calling the cell phone number next to his name in Gibson’s files.

“I have never met or spoken to this broad in my life,” Barnes told the newspaper.

Gibson appeared in the horror film Evil Laugh and on the Up All Night talk show. She has also appeared on Larry King Live, The Playboy Morning Show and other shows and documentaries, reports TMZ.

At one point she was reported working at a women’s-only brothel in Nevada called Studfarm, although it never seems to have opened.