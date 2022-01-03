Entertainment
Emergency services under extreme pressure from the COVID outbreak
Victoria recorded another record day of 8,577 daily cases on Monday; almost one in five people taking a PCR test will test positive. Of those hospitalized, 56 were active cases in intensive care, including 24 on ventilators. There were 48 people in intensive care who had COVID-19 but were no longer classified as active cases.
Mr Foley said authorities expected the number of COVID-19 cases to increase exponentially. He warned that the modeling discussed at the national cabinet in December, which predicted 200,000 cases per day in Australia by the end of January or early February, with no low or medium restrictions, might even be cautious in terms of infectiousness rates that were starting. to be observed with Omicron.
He was very concerned that all of our emergency services are facing an unprecedented demand that is increasing every day in the face of this global pandemic.
Monash University’s Epidemiological Modeling Unit chief James Trauer believes Victoria and NSW are heading for another lockdown.
He said the Australian Open was no longer sure to go to full capacity and much more needed to be done to bring the Omicron wave under control, including distributing high-quality masks to the public and better targeting them. over 70 for their third dose of vaccine.
There is still a lot more we can do before we remove the lock card… but it looks like we are headed in that direction, he said.
Associate Professor Trauer said that due to a mismatch between those who tested positive and those who fell ill, Victoria was already locked in a much higher number of COVID-19 patients in hospital, even though the outbreak was starting to subside soon.
The notification numbers we see are the best way to find out where outbreaks are going. Even when we have issues with testing … you get a feel for whether or not we’re getting things under control. And clearly, we don’t.
NSW patients with COVID-19 topped 1,200, near parity with the peak of the previous Delta wave. But NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the data could overestimate the disease rate because it included people with COVID-19 who had been admitted to hospital for other reasons, including births. and heart attacks.
Hospital data could also be misleading in Victoria, with Mr Foley confirming that a person admitted for a car accident or cancer treatment, for example, would also be reported as a COVID-19 hospital case if they tested positive .
Deakin University Epidemiology President Catherine Bennett said these cases were still a tax on the hospital system because of the infection control measures required, but argued that such cases did not warrant the COVID-19 closures.
On Monday, the Victorian government decided to reduce the number of healthcare workers considered close contact, social contact, or the workplace currently to 1,700 by allowing them to continue working if they passed the daily rapid tests and showed no symptoms.
Nancy Baxter, director of the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, said if hospitals were overwhelmed in New South Wales and Victoria, another lockdown could not be ruled out.
I am very concerned that the health care system is not supporting this weight, she said, noting that the Omicron epidemic has not yet reached its peak.
And then, because we haven’t done things like having density restrictions that could have mitigated the spread, I’m really concerned that we need to do something more drastic.
Victorian President of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine Mya Cubitt said emergency clinicians were facing the double blow of an increase in the number of people needing emergency care during the traditionally busy summer period as well as the growing number of COVID-positive patients, including a significant number of people with COVID -19 who require medical attention but do not need to be admitted.
She pointed out that this was a gap in the health system that needed to be addressed.
It is very important that this large cohort of patients and the resources needed to provide appropriate care are factored into ongoing health system planning and responses to COVID-19, she said.
Royal Melbourne Hospital’s director of emergency medicine, Associate Professor Mark Putland, said about 30 people infected with the coronavirus arrive in the hospital’s emergency department each day, compared to just five a day for a short lull in September and October.
Now the number of people we see with the coronavirus each day is only increasing, he said.
Among them were a growing number of vaccinated people with flu-like symptoms who presented to the emergency room after returning a positive COVID-19 result in a rapid home antigen test and were not sick enough to require admission.
They come and ask the staff, what should I do next? he said.
Associate Professor Putland estimated that only around a quarter of people arriving at the Royal Melbourne Hospital emergency department with the virus were currently admitted, compared with around half at the height of the Delta wave last year, when rates of vaccination were still lagging behind.
Now, the vast majority of those admitted were sent to general coronavirus wards rather than intensive care units.
But emergency doctor Stephen Parnis said some people were coming to the emergency room with the coronavirus as well as chronic and severe health conditions that had been exacerbated by the virus, including worsening heart or kidney failure and diabetes.
He said in addition to a wave of coronavirus patients, emergency doctors were seeing an increasing number of alcohol-related traumas or injuries, including an increase in assaults.
Some emergency services had not been able to open their short-stay units (services used for people requiring urgent medical care and brief hospitalization) for almost a week now because there was not enough registered nurses, said Dr Parnis.
He was also concerned about delays in allowing people infected with the coronavirus to be tested in a timely manner in the state. In one case last week at a health facility where he works, he said a man collapsed in a test line after waiting hours to be swabbed for the virus.
Professor Putland urged anyone who returns a positive rapid antigen test home to self-assess before going to hospital.
If you are only mildly ill and breathing well, there is no need to rush to the hospital and you can make a telehealth appointment with your GP and get sound walking advice. follow, he said.
But if you are having trouble standing, walking, or breathing on your own, or if you are watching a parent and they are breathing very hard or have chest pain, don’t delay asking for help. .
