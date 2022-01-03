55,093 new cases in three days, 94 new deaths in three days as of January 3, 2022





HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – According to data verified at 2:10 p.m. on January 3, 2022, there were 55,093 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from December 31 to January 2 for a cumulative total of 1,727,079 as of statewide. confirmed cases, according to data from Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily breakdown of cases for the past three days is as follows: December 31 – 22,696

January 1 – 17,575

January 2 – 14,822 The statewide percentage of positivity for the week of December 24-30 was 24.5%. Get daily news alerts, weather and breaking news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to abc27 newsletters here There are currently 5,629 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 1,004 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last Daily Report, there have been 94 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,799 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania. MIDDLE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATE 7 LATEST DAYS December 24-30 county Positivity rate Lebanon 31.3% York 29.5% Adams 28.1% Pear 27.3% Dolphin 27.1% Lancaster 26.6% Franklin 24.9% Cumberland 21.4% Mifflin 17.0% Juniata 15.4% State average: 24.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health As of December 31, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.6% of Pennsylvanians across all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 69.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to PennsylvaniaCOVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.) FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters To More Teens As Omicron Rises

According to CDC COVID Data Tracker, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and over are fully immunized according to data verified on Jan. 3. A total of 17,102,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Pennsylvanians as of January 3. Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the COVID-19 Weekly Update.

