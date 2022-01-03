Best Actor Predictions at the 2022 Oscars





This year’s run for best actor is a challenge among some of the movie stars in the Capital M. You have Will Smith hoping to finally get the trophy that eluded him, while stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington are back in. the mix. But can they resist a weird and triumphant Benedict Cumberbatch and the singing voices of Peter Dinklage and Andrew Garfield? Let’s dive into the race. Read our Best Picture and Best Actress predictions here. The favorite: Will Smith, king richard Throughout his career, blockbuster king Will Smith has often performed for awards glory. He received nominations for Corn and The pursuit of happiness, while other attempts failed. (Collateral beauty is probably best forgotten.) But he has his best shot so far for a trophy with king richard, where he plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus. Smith was crowned the alleged winner after the film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and men), created in Telluride, and while no one has really emerged as a major contender, its buzz has subsided since then. When the film debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in November, there were debates on the internet about the focus on Richard instead of his daughters, as well as whether Smith’s performance was really so precise. Additionally, Smith has been in the news for some of the TMI revelations during the press tour of his recent memoirs.

Likely challengers:

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog If anyone wants to topple Will Smith, it’s Benedict Cumberbatch, who gives the best performance of his career in the thrilling drama of Jane Campion The power of the dog. Cumberbatch’s counter-type cast as a viciously macho cowboy is key to the film’s repressive saga. So far he has been awarded with a New York Film Critics Circle victory and has been a finalist for the Los Angeles Critics Group. (Full disclosure: This writer is a member of NYFCC.) Peter Dinklage, Cyrano Peter Dinklage has four Emmys since his time Game of thrones, but can he add an Oscar to his collection? May be. Dinklage received high marks for his portrayal of the classic Edmond Rostand character, this time without the big nose in a musical adaptation of the play directed by Joe Wright (Atonement) and with songs from The National. Yes, he sings too. Leonardo DiCaprio, Do not seek Leo has his Oscar, but can he ride a wave of love for Do not seek to another appointment? The film received skeptical reviews from critics, but it has some very vocal fans defending its importance as an allegory of climate change after its recent debut on Netflix. DiCaprio shakes his Pussy Posse aura to play a nerdy scientist who is also very handsome, duhand even gets his own no longer going to take it Network moment. Andrew Garfield, Tic, TickBoom! Speaking of singing, Andrew Garfield is having a blast To rent creator Jonathan Larson in this adaptation of one of Larson’s early works, which happens to be about Larson writing his early works. Garfield, who has had a great year overall, has energy to match his dizzying hair in this stunning portrayal of an artist trying to determine if his dreams are worth pursuing. Denzel Washington, Macbeth’s tragedy It’s Denzel. It is Macbeth. It’s hard to deny, and I doubt the Academy will either. Washington, already a two-time winner, gives a terrifying performance as Shakespeare’s Mad Thane in Joel Coen’s adaptation. He delves into the character’s weariness as his reign of terror grows.

Long shots The actor most likely to upset one of his peers mentioned above is Javier Bardem. Her co-star Nicole Kidman is set to be nominated for her tour of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and if voters really like the movie, Bardem could slip into it, too. Bradley Cooper already has four nominations just for playing and more for other endeavors and he could get a fifth for playing a morally bankrupt mentalist in Guillermo del Toro Alley of nightmares. Unfortunately, our hopes for a Simon rex nomination for her deserving performance as a failed pornstar in darling indie Red rocket are probably far-fetched despite the love he received from critics; alas, this will not be the year of MTV-VJ-to-Oscar-nominee’s career trajectory. Joaquin phoenix follow his Joker win with discreet work in the delicacy of Mike Mills C’mon C’mon, but the Oscars prefer Phoenix when he gets big. And finally, Nicolas cage has done some of the best work of his career in Pork, but the short film is unlikely to catch the attention of the Academy.

