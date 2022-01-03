Celebrate Public Domain Day with works by Kafka, Hemingway and Zora Neale Hurston









< class=""> Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet walk in together Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne, illustrated by Ernest H. Shepard (via Public Domain) There’s no better way to watch the dawn of a roaring 2020s New Year than to celebrate Public Domain Day. On January 1, 2022, cultural objects from the archives dating from 1926 got rid of their copyright and entered society. In 2022, for the first time, a swath of 400,000 sound recordings published before 1923 will enter the public domain thanks to the Music Modernization Act (MMA) passed in 2018. The lion’s share of the holdings of the National Jukebox, the Library of Congress’s archive of historic sound recordings, will become public domain and include both popular music spanning the genres of jazz, folk, Broadway, ragtime and blues. , as well as speech. Before the adoption of MMA, it would have taken until 2067 for these recordings to be made public. The recordings of Scott Joplins and the recordings of Thomas Edisons are among the gems of this category. This means musicians and DJs can start mixing tracks like Edison singing Mary Had a Little Lamb with fun bops like Dilapidated rag. (Citizen DJ, a project led by Library of Congress innovator-in-residence Brian Foo, already plans to make these tracks easily accessible for anyone who needs to remix.) The novels of Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner are also entering the public domain (all the more fodder for modernist prose comparisons coming to creative writing classes near you); AA Milnes first Winnie the Pooh book (the second follows in 2024); and the first collection of poems by Langston Hughes The tired blues. And this only scratches the surface of already well-received works, the introduction of new works into the public domain means that the next gem of our cultural heritage is waiting to be rediscovered. Copyright law is complicated and constantly evolving, and what enters the public domain is complicated by the fact that copyright law varies from country to country. Prior to 1998, in the United States, all work 75 years or older was in the public domain. But that year, President Clinton signed the Copyright Term Extension Act, which extended the term by 20 years. For two decades, Public Domain Day was effectively canceled as the constant flow of new works in the commons was halted. On January 1, 2019, Public Domain Day returned and academics, archivists, artists and others rejoiced at the opportunity to bring new creative possibilities to old stories, visual motifs and ideas. Hopefully Congress does nothing reckless this year to disrupt the continued commemoration of this holiday, which is increasingly recognized through the advocacy efforts of Canadian activist Wallace J. McLean and Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig. Poetry can only be made from other poems, novels from other novels, wrote critic Northrop Frye. This is precisely what can be done with an expanding set of materials without fear of legal repercussions. Freed from their copyright, poetry and books in the public domain will be made available on Internet platforms such as Google Books. They can be blogged and re-shared as people wish, and to research shows that books that enter the public domain are cheaper and more widely distributed. Scenes from 1926 films can be shared and appropriated, and music from that year can now be reused and used without payment of royalties. And film curators, who are concerned that current copyright law oversees the physical disintegration of old films, can now restore 1926 films. Here is a very incomplete list of cultural property that will have fallen into the public domain in the United States on January 1: Books AA Milne, Winnie the Pooh, decorations by EH Shepard

Ernest Hemingway, The sun is also rising

Dorothée Parker, Enough rope

Langston Hughes, The tired blues

TE Laurent, The Seven Pillars of Wisdom

Agatha Christie, The murder of Roger Ackroyd

Arthur Conan Doyle, The land of mists

Edna Ferber, Show boat

William Faulkner, Soldiers Pay

Willa Catherine, My mortal enemy

DH Laurent, The feathered serpent

HL Mencken, Notes on democracy

Vita Sackville West Earth

Franz Kafkas The castle

Felix Saltens Bambi, a life in the woods Movie FW Murnaus Faust

Buster keatons Combat butler

Victor Sjstrms The scarlet letter

Sam taylor For God’s sake

Fred niblos The temptress

Henri the kings Barbara Worth’s victory

Harry a pollards The Cohens and the Kelly

George fitzmaurices The son of the sheikh

Herbert Brenon Gatsby the magnificent Music Ray Henderson and Morton Dixons Goodbye black bird

George Gershwin and Ira Gershwins Someone to watch me

Otto Harbach, Oscar Hammerstein II, George Gershwin and Herbert Stotharts Cossack love song

Joseph King Olivier Hang it up Rooms Zora Neale Hurstons Hit color

Bertolt Brecht Man is equal to man

