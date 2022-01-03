Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda





Celebrate the New Year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! The annual tradition of the Jan. 1 holiday in Southern California has returned after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special, The Rose Parades New Year Celebration presented by Honda, aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile course featured nearly six dozen tournament entries, including the famous floral parade floats, marching bands and equestrian units, as well as Queen Rose and the entire Royal Court. The theme of the 133rd Rose Parade was the Dream. To believe. Achieve “, and the Grand Marshal was an actor, director and host of” Reading Rainbow ” Take Burton. The 133rd Queen Rose was Nadia chung, who was in his final year at La Caada High School. The parade kicked off at 8:00 a.m. PT and was broadcast live on KTLA 5 Channel 5 in Southern California, online at ktla.com, and on the KTLA 5 and KTLA + app. Two hours of pre-produced “Backstage at the Rose Parade” and “Rose Parade Countdown” programming aired on KTLA prior to the main event. Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and our own Micah Ohlman were the hosts of KTLA. KTLA has now broadcast the Rose Parade for 75 consecutive years, including last year’s special event. If you missed the parade live, it will be rebroadcast on Channel 5 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Here is a list of parade entries, according to the Tournament of Roses, which hosts the annual New Year’s celebration. Floats Marching bands Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band (Arcadia, CA)

Marching Band Directors’ Marching Band (Pickerington, Ohio)

Bands of America Honor Band (United States)

Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band (Downingtown, PA)

Georgia State University Panther Band (Atlanta, Georgia)

Gibson County Mass Band (Dyer, Tennessee)

Hebron Marching Band (Carrollton, Texas)

Homewood High School Patriot Band (Homewood, Alabama)

Los Angeles Unified School District All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)

Mira Mesa High School Sapphire Sound Marching Band and Color Guard (Mira Mesa, California)

Ofallon Township High School Walking Panthers (OFallon, Illinois)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, CA)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, CA)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Los Angeles, California)

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (Nashville, Tennessee)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band MCAS Miramar (MCRD San ​​Diego and Camp Pendleton, California)

Waukee Warrior Regiment (Waukee, Iowa) Note: For those who are huge fanfare fans, KTLA’s Band Cam, a raw, unedited stream of performers, is back this year. You can watch it live on our Facebook page from 8am Equestrian units 1st Cavalry Division Mounted Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, TX)

Arabian Horse Association (Sierra Madre, California)

Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Crew (Castaic, CA)

Hawaii Pau Riders (Waimanalo, Hawaii)

Los Hermanos Banuelos (Altadena, CA)

Merced County Sheriff Posse (Hilmar, CA)

Mini Therapeutic Horses (Calabasas, California)

The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)

Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, CA)

Norwegian fjord horses (Berthoud, Colorado)

Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers (Roseville, CA)

Scripps Miramar Ranch American Saddle Horses (San Diego, CA)

Spirit of the West Riders (Chino Valley, Arizona)

Temecula Valley Horse Riders Association (Temecula, CA)

Color Guard mounted by USMC (Barstow, California)

The Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)

Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society (Descanso, California)

