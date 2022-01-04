Grammy Awards to move amid Omicron business spike





Sudden spike in Omicron COVID-19 cases has left this year’s Grammy Awards moving. Several music insiders told Page Six that the Recording Academy is looking for a new location to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards TV show amid a new report that it will likely be postponed. They are struggling to find a place and they are watching the Hollywood Bowl because it is outside, a source said. The show was originally scheduled to air live from Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles on January 31, but Billboard magazine on Monday. reported that the show would likely be postponed due to COVID 19. Another music insider apparently confirmed the Billboard news by telling us that they had to move because there were “logistical issues.” “They have to block out a room for a week or ten days to provide rehearsal time. At least that’s the requirement for the Crypto.com Arena, which complicates things. They are struggling to get it for this block, ”they said. A third source was more down to earth and said, “They’re totally moving this thing. It’s all over the place, and they’re watching what the other awards show are planning to do, but there’s been a lot of noise that they’re moving it to the Hollywood Bowl and considering shrinking audiences. It will be the second biggest musical night in Year 2 to need to make adjustments due to the pandemic. In 2021, they were forced to postpone the ceremony, and pre-Grammy events such as the MusicCares gala and the annual Clive Davis party took place on Zoom. A representative for Davis, however, told us that his pre-Grammy gala will be an in-person event and “will take place the day before the Grammys depending on when it takes place,” they said. An Academy representative did not respond to us before our deadline, but a spokesperson told Billboard “no decision has been made” and “urged caution against speculation sparked by an anonymous source” , according to the music trade.

