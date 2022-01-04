Amy Schneider does Jeopardy! history after a 23rd consecutive victory | american tv





Peril! Champion Amy Schneider claimed her 23rd straight victory last week in a historic race that made her the most successful woman in show history. But that’s not the only milestone Schneider reached on the show. The Oakland, Calif., Resident is the fourth-best winner of all time, with $ 855,600 in prize money, and the first transgender person to qualify for the Jeopardys Tournament of Champions, an annual event featuring the game’s top players. . Schneider’s victories put her in the spotlight and made the Engineering Director a beacon for LGBTQ + visibility. 2021 hasn’t been the best year in the world, but it turned out to be the best year I’ve ever had! Not only have I had this Jeopardy race, but I’ve heard from so many wonderful people, Schneider said on Twitter. The 42-year-old, from Dayton, Ohio, said that since her winning streak began in November, people had recognized her at the grocery store. It’s a funny feeling, she said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. I’m not gonna be, like, Tom Hankslevel famous or anything! So I think it will be manageable. Schneider said she had dreamed of appearing on the show since she was five years old. I’ve always watched it and have always been interested in learning facts and tricks, Schneider told Yahoo. And as I mentioned on the show, in eighth grade I was voted Most Likely To Be On Jeopardy! one day. I always thought it might be something I did at some point. Schneider took to Twitter and Instagram to recount her experience on the show, detailing the techniques she uses to answer questions and bring up facts about everything from the sinking of the Titanic to Major League Soccer teams, and her fashion choices. , like wearing a sweater to honor another high-ranking Jeopardy woman! winner. The majority of her interactions online are positive, Schneider said, but she has also faced anti-trans comments, which she recently made. responded: I want to thank everyone who took the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out to me and explain to me that in fact, I am a man. Each of you is the first person to bring up this very intelligent point, which had never crossed my mind before. Schneider said she doesn’t think about being trans that often, and so in my appearances on national television, I wanted to accurately represent that part of my identity: as important, but also relatively minor. But his run in the series had a major impact, families and lawyers say. Amy Schneider’s incredible race on Jeopardy! empowers families across the country to get to know her as a gifted word puzzle person with in-depth knowledge of a range of topics and who also happens to be a transgender woman, Nick Adams, Glaads Director of transgender representation, said in a statement last month. Amy uses her historic appearances and her new platform to raise awareness of transgender issues and share a bit of her personal story.

