Hollywood ex-madam Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson dies aged 64

Former Ms. Jody “Babydol” Gibson, who ran one of Hollywood’s largest call-girl services, died Sunday at age 64. Gibson, who also went by the pseudonym Sasha of the Valley, appears to have died in her sleep, according to TMZ. The aspiring singer ran her agency of escorts for the rich and famous in Los Angeles in the 1980s and 1990s and was convicted in 2000 of running an international prostitution ring. The so-called “California Dreamin ‘” ring has charged its elite clients up to $ 3,000 for a night out with its roster of pornstar actresses and Playboy models, according to testimony at trial at the time. A condemned compatriot, the Hollywood lady, Heidi Fleiss, has already called Gibson a “rival” without Fleiss “the flair and the flashy clientele”. the Los Angeles Times reported. As a result of her lawsuits, a list of her famous clients was made public in her revealing bombshell Secrets of a Hollywood Super Madam. The appeal list was then unsealed by the courts. Among the names and contacts would have been listed his “tip book” included actor Bruce Willis, baseball manager Tommy Lasorda, Sex Pistols member Steve Jones, film producer Don Simpson and former Texas Lieutenant Governor Ben Barnes. Willis, Barnes and Lasorda refuse any association with the business of Gibson. “The story is a complete fabrication,” attorney Marty Singer on behalf of Willis, his client, told the LA Times. Gibson ran an escort agency that advertised call girls in Hollywood in the 1980s and 1990s. Getty Images While she was sentenced to three years in prison, she served only two and was released in 2002. In the years since his release, Gibson had apparently moved to the wilderness with her husband, Eric Markel. She has spoken openly about her life as the head of the escort service, publishing two subsequent books on her escapades, “Convicted: A True Story” and “Seduced: Diary of a Double Dealing Spy”. Gibson has also made several appearances in the cinema. She starred in the horror movie “Evil Laugh” and starred in the show “Up All Night”. Gibson arrived in court in Van Nuys, Calif., In March 2000. Getty Images Police responded to a call from one of Gibson’s family members at his Yucca Valley home at around 11 a.m., TMZ reported. Gibson appears to have died in her sleep and was pronounced dead at the scene. No criminal act was suspected. Markel told the publication her death was an enigma as she did not suffer from any illnesses she had recently lost 87 pounds. Markel added that he believed Gibson had passed from “burnout” as the couple were in the middle of a lawsuit involving the sale of their home.

