Alec Baldwin on Fatal Rust Shooting: No One Wants The Truth More Than Me

Actor Alec Baldwin addressed the set on the set of his movie Western Rust in a video posted to Instagram, thanking those who have shown their support and saying no one wants the truth more than me.

Authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting that occurred in October on the set of a low-budget movie at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, NM. the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Mr Baldwin said he removed the hammer from the gun and let it go, and the gun exploded.

I have had more kind, caring and kind-hearted people than I have had bad people about the death of Halyna Hutchins,

Mr Baldwin said in an almost 13-minute video posted on New Years Day. I’m not afraid to say that, and to put it in a few understatements. Someone died very tragically.

Mr. Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in October that Mr Baldwin fired live ammunition from a gun while rehearsing a scene from the film. Ms Hutchins was the 42-year-old cinematographer on the film who died after filming.

In the video he captioned: Another chance to let go of whatever hurts us. Destroy us Mr. Baldwin begins with the story of a young woman he met at a restaurant who wrote him a note of encouragement on a Splenda package. He then expressed his appreciation for the support he said he had received since the Rust incident.

Mr Baldwin, who also spoke about the incident in an interview with ABC News last month, said at the time he was speaking publicly because he did not want to wait for the results of the investigation to give his version of events.

In December, conflicting accounts emerged from the cast and crew of the Rust film about what led to the fatal shooting on set. In recent interviews and prosecutions, Mr. Baldwin and several crew members have presented different accounts of the shooting. Even who handed Mr. Baldwin the gun he fired in the incident has been questioned.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has asked key players to turn over their cellphones, as part of its investigation. Lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s gun manager, and assistant director David Halls, who authorities say handed the gun to Mr Baldwin, said their clients responded to phone inquiries .

The Santa Fe County Sheriff said in late October that a bullet recovered from the shoulder of “Rust” director Joel Souza was allegedly fired from a gun by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the film. Photo by Andres Leighton / Associated Press (Video of 10/27/2021)



Investigators are sifting through increasingly divergent accounts of what happened that day, including those from Mr Baldwin, Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez Reed, all of whom said they were not responsible for the shooting.

It has to be the worst situation I have ever been involved in, Mr Baldwin said in the Instagram video. And I am optimistic that those charged with investigating this whole matter will find out the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than me.

Towards the end of the video, Mr. Baldwin tackles a visible scratch on his nose.

Thanks to everyone who was nice to me, he said. But someone hasn’t been nice to me, he said, touching his nose. He explained that his cut was due to playing with his children.

I think one of my kids broke me with a toy or a stick or something. I don’t remember now. They cut my nose off, he said.

Write to Talal Ansari at [email protected]