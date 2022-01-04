Vicki Lawrence shares memories of Betty White – The Hollywood Reporter

Vicki Lawrence is among those mourning the death of Betty White, her co-star and longtime friend, who died last week at the age of 99, just weeks away from her 100th birthday.

The two actresses met when they starred in The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978), where Lawrence created the character of Thelma Harper while White played one of Thelma’s daughters, Ellen. They then reprized their roles in the series spin-off., mom’s family, in the 80s, and would appear on several shows together, including game shows like Great password, and stayed close.

“I was emailing someone the other day and a notification popped up on my phone and I said, ‘No! “It’s like the period at the end of a fucking year,” Lawrence says of how she learned of White’s death.

Below, she remembers White, shares sweet stories about their friendship, and recalls White’s marriage to the late Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.

Do you remember the first time you met Betty?

We met on the set of The Carol Burnett Show, when she was a guest on the show. I don’t remember the first meeting. But I remember how she used to talk about her TV debut. I remember talking to him once and saying, “When I was little I used to watch Al Jarvis [one of the hosts of Hollywood on Television] all the time. And she said, “It was me. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that was my childhood, and I wasn’t aware of it.’ ” [White co-hosted the show with Jarvis and later Eddie Albert; after they left, she hosted it alone and is credited with being the first solo female talk show host on TV.] In the early days of television, hardly anyone had a television, and she was already working on television. Our # 1 television historian has just passed away. She was the # 1 person who could tell you all about what it was.

What was it like working with her?

My memories of Betty are only sweet and happy and fun and steamy and bawdy. But she was so professional in the middle of it all. I don’t remember Betty ever missing a line. It was so rare. She was so prepared. The only exit I remember was on Mom’s family. [Her character] had an affair with Mayor Tutweiler. We got to the check-in and she said “Mayor Tit-willow.” And it got stuck in her brain, and she couldn’t get it out, and it just escalated into giggles. She was the consummate professional – Carol used to call it “playing in the sandbox”. She never said it worked. And Betty is the best playmate in the world. In game shows and playing with her, she was smart and intelligent. She was on it. She was so good at this stuff. If you were playing against Betty you better bring your A game because she was there to beat your ass.

To what do you attribute his long career?

I feel like every role Betty played was an embodiment of Betty, throughout the process. She was supposed to have Rue [McClanahan]is part of Daddy’s Girls, but she changed it. She still played supersexual maniacs, but there was always something innocent and adorable about it. She has always played Betty for us, so we feel like we know her. Every role has been a side of Betty. She has been such a teacher to me. When I was younger I always said, “I hope I grow up to be like Betty White”, and as I get older I wonder, who the hell can Betty follow? She didn’t want to take a vacation. Until the bitter end. Obviously, she loved her job and making people laugh. She loved what she was doing, clearly. I posted on Instagram that I was “sad, not sad” because she wouldn’t want us to cry for her. She said, “Oh, my God. I had such a great time. Do not Cry.

What stories can you share about who she was?

At Mom’s family, one day she was late for rehearsal. It was in the 1980s, and I don’t think we had cellphones then. No one could reach it. But being an hour late was not like him. We were worried to death. She was always on time and prepared. When she finally entered she said she was sorry, but she was driving on Sunset Boulevard and there were two golden retrievers in the middle of the road. And sure enough, she had to stop – and stop the traffic – right in the middle of Sunset Boulevard and get the dogs in her car and drive them home. She had at. This is who she was. [White was an avid animal lover and donated to various organizations that helped animals.]

When my kids were little we had a cat and named her Sophie. When we moved to the beach, a child on a bicycle literally ran her over and broke her front legs and left her to die in the bushes. … The vet tied his legs up, and when he got in and out of his litter box, he looked like Frankenstein. After eight weeks, the vet told us the bones weren’t touching, so it would be best to put the cat down. The children were so upset that their fingernails dig into my arms. We asked if there were any other options, and the vet said we could do orthopedic surgery, but it was incredibly expensive and the cat had been through a lot already. We got home, had a family reunion – everyone was hysterical. Al [Schultz, Lawrence’s husband] said, “Hold on. If Betty White told you to put the cat down, would you? I said, “Yeah, if Betty says yes, I can.” So Al said, “Go call Betty.” We hadn’t spoken for a while, but she listened to the whole story and said, “Well you know what I would do. I have a great orthopedic surgeon ”, and of course that is what Betty would do. I grabbed Al’s credit card, and thanks to Betty, this cat lived a very long life. She was all about these animals.

When was the last time you spoke with her?

I hadn’t been able to reach her lately. I wrote her a long letter some time ago but she didn’t reply, which was unlike her. I knew she was not well, and it was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her. I spoke to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it was so hard to see the people you love go away. She said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed away, and said the last word out of her mouth was “Allen”. It is so tenderly sweet. I hope it’s true.

It is rare that we hear of such a marriage in Hollywood.

I remember a Christmas party of ours not long before Allen passed away. It was the biggest Christmas party we’ve ever had – with valet parking, bartenders, caterers – at our valley house. [Betty and Allen] asked us, “Where can we sit that would be quiet?” I remember Allen had taken her to our room because we had a little table and two chairs right in a picture window that overlooked the whole city, and they sat there and had a lovely romantic dinner in the middle. of this great feast. They were a lovely couple and they were lovely together. She has driven the car he gave her for as far as I can remember. She was wearing the same ring he gave her since I’ve known her. It was his love story.

Just after Mom’s family started, Betty invited us to dinner. I don’t remember any other celebrities there, so it must have been just close friends. It was a nice dinner, a game night and a lot of fun, a lot of laughs. Al and I were very young at the time, in our thirties. We were driving home and hadn’t been married for so long. We were really calm, and we just think how fun it was, and Al said to me, “I’m going to tell you something, and don’t get mad at me, but I swear to God if anything happened to you, I could date Betty White. I was very calm and said, “If something happens to you, I could date Betty White! We were both so in love with her.”

It’s nice to know that someone who seems like such a good person really was in real life.

I have had the chance to work with the most spectacular women in the world. Betty was a very special woman. Someone sent me a clip last night saying, “The Daddy’s Girls had a better sex life than any of us ”and this is the funniest conglomerate of clips on this show. Al and I were looking at them and laughing out loud, and thought, that’s exactly what she would like us to do. She would like us to laugh and remember, love, appreciate and believe that she is in Heaven with Allen.