New infections hit record high as Victoria reports 14,020 new COVID-19 cases
There are 516 people hospitalized in Victoria with COVID-19 and 108 people in the intensive care unit. Of these, 56 are still actively infected and 24 are on a ventilator.
No more common sense restrictions on the table for Victoria
Health officials are investigating whether common sense measures need to be put in place to stem the spread of Omicron.
In an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Acting Prime Minister Jacinta Allan did not rule out additional restrictions.
Well, keep looking to see if there are any other common sense steps that can be taken, Ms Allan said.
These are obviously questions, I must point out, for the Minister of Health to make them an issue for consideration as we monitor very closely what is going on in the Victorian community at this time.
Earlier, Weimar warned that the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus is expected to increase quite rapidly in the coming days.
Health Minister Martin Foley said the modeling discussed in the national cabinet in December, which predicted 200,000 cases per day in Australia by the end of January or early February without low or medium restrictions, could even be conservative.
As of Tuesday, Victorians who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine just four months ago can receive their booster shots at state-run immunization clinics.
The change to the five-month interval allowed more than one million people in the state to receive their booster doses. Even more will become eligible when the interval is reduced to three months on January 31.
The state-run system of Victoria is expected to be able to administer up to 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per week, with 28 pop-up recall clinics expected to open from Wednesday.
Authorities said existing state-run clinics would expand to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and several vaccination centers scheduled to close would reopen. Victorians could also receive their booster shots at their local pharmacy or general practitioner.
As of Tuesday, 11% of Victoria’s population over the age of 12 had received a booster dose, while 93% had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Victorian authorities said on Monday that parents and caregivers could reserve their first COVID-19 vaccine at a state-run clinic from 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
However, on Monday evening, the service provider Microsoft informed the state government of a technical issue. The problem was to be resolved during the day and not to delay the start date of the deployment of the pediatric vaccine on Monday, January 10.
Another 60,515 COVID-19 test results were processed in Victoria on Monday. Wait times at PCR testing sites continued to increase on Tuesday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., at least 24 facilities were at full capacity and forced to close temporarily, a few minutes after opening.
The closed sites included the drive-thru Aughtie Walk in Albert Park, Hume City Council, La Trobe University in Bundoora, Deakin University in Burwood, Central Bayside Community Health Services in Cheltenham, Monash University in Clayton, the Coolaroo Test Center and the Cranbourne Test Center.
The shortest wait time listed for other operational sites was 180 minutes at around 7:40 a.m.
By 9:40 a.m., the number of full capacity and non-operational test sites had increased to 44.
