Entertainment
Settlement between Epstein and Prince Andrew’s accuser now public | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) A $ 500,000 settlement previously sealed in 2009 between Jeffrey Epstein and an American who Prince Andrew said protects him from an ongoing lawsuit was made public on Monday.
The deal between Epstein and Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, contained a paragraph that said it protected anyone who might have been included as a potential defendant from being sued by Giuffre.
Lawyer Andrew Brettler, representing the prince, told a Manhattan federal court judge that the deal frees Prince Andrew and others from any alleged liability arising from claims Ms Giuffre has made against Prince Andrew here.
Lawyers for the prince have challenged the lawsuit on several grounds, saying Andrew never assaulted or sexually assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffres’ false allegations against him.
They also wrote that Giuffre sued Andrew for another salary at his expense and the expense of his relatives. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify his public campaign against Prince Andrew.
Oral argument on the request to dismiss the lawsuit without a trial is scheduled for Tuesday.
Recently, lawyers said Giuffre should not be allowed to sue as she has lived most of the past two decades in Australia and cannot accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has rejected an attempt by lawyers to halt the progress of the trial and subject Giuffre to a deposition on the question of where she resides.
At the end of 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight he had never had sex with Giuffre, saying: This has not happened.
He said he had no memory of ever meeting her.
The interview was widely criticized by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Subsequently, the prince was forced to step down from royal duties.
A message was left with a spokesperson for Giuffre’s lawyers and Brettler.
Epstein, 66, committed suicide in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in Manhattan federal prison.
His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week in Manhattan on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy after a month-long trial.
Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over the trial, asked lawyers for both sides to suggest when a sentencing date should be set and when a trial should be scheduled for perjury charges that have been separated from other charges. against Maxwell.
The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre did.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyadvance.com/features/entertainment/settlement-between-epstein-prince-andrew-accuser-now-public/article_872899ce-cdd1-5e3a-9376-42a1335158f3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]