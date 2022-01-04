Fighter the Intern remake Deepika Padukone, the list of upcoming Bollywood movies will leave you thrilled – Fox Story India

Image source: INSTA / DEEPIKAPADUKONE Fighter to the Intern remake, the list of the next films of Deepika Padukone will leave you delighted

The second half of 2021 saw the release of various films in theaters. This allowed decision makers to announce a number of projects. Bollywood actress Deepika padukone, who is currently building on the success of her recent ’83’ release, is set to entertain her fans with a number of interesting projects. Despite being seen this year in just one project, Deepika fans have been eagerly awaiting a number of movie announcements she has made this year. Just in case you don’t know about any upcoming Deepika movies, here’s a compiled list that you can’t miss.

Pathan

It is said that Deepika will collaborate with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming YRF actor titled “Pathan”. The filming of the film is currently taking place on various sequences abroad.

Project K:

Created by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi film stars not only Deepika but also Big B and Prabhas in the lead role.

Gehriyaan:

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film, besides Deepika, also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in crucial roles. Everything is slated to release on Amazon Prime on January 25.

The intern’s remake:

Big B and Deepika Padukone to reunite with Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchanin the remake of The Intern. Initially, the film starred the late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role, but soon after his demise, Big B took his place. The film is waiting to hit the floors.

Fighter:

Billed as India’s first aerial action franchise, the film was announced in 2021 but will be released in 2023 on Republic Day. Besides the actress, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan.

Draupadi:

Deepika will also play the role of Draupadi producer Madhu Mantena’s upcoming film. The project announcement was made in 2019 and decision makers have yet to take stock.