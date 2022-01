GOT the Beat Debuts “Step Back” at SMTOWN Live 2022 – Billboard

GOT the Beat, a new seven-member supergroup made up of Girls’ Generation’s BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy and Aespa’s Karina and Winter, sounded in 2022 with their debut single, “Step Back”. The band introduced the song, which counts Yoo Young Jin and Dem Jointz among its producers, on stage for a special performance at SMTOWN Live 2022 on New Years Eve. “Step Back” was officially released as a single on January 3. To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news GOT the Beat is the “first unit” of a new SM Entertainment project known as Girls on Top, intended to bring together and showcase the company’s female artists in various groups. SMTOWN Live 2022, a free event for fans around the world that took place at the “SMCU Express Station” in a virtual space known as “KWANGYA”, featured large lineup from SM Entertainment’s roster. A 40-song setlist included “Step Back” and had a number of other collaborative performances, such as “Ordinary Day” by Kyuhyun from Super Junior, Onew from SHINee and Taeil from NCT, and “Zoo” by Taeyong, Jeno, Hendery. and Yangyang from NCT and Aespa. Gisele. SM Entertainment reports that the concert set a new record with the most views for a Korean concert online, with 51 million streams worldwide, surpassing their own record for last year’s SMTOWN concert. Soo-Man Lee, the event’s chief producer, gave a keynote address which explained, “SMCU [SM Culture Universe] shares the stories of each artist through virtual space and reality. In other words, it is a concept that encompasses the worldview and the universe containing the identity of each team. KWANGYA therefore represents a new world which transcends and coexists without borders. This worldview is newly named and developed under the name of “Metaversal Origin Story” and “Metaversal Origin Story” of each artist come together, intersect and coexist in KWANGYA, which will unveil a new world. “ Watch GOT the Beat play “Step Back” below.

