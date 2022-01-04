Keanu Reeves came up with ridiculous Hollywood names when he couldn’t get roles because of his ‘unusual’ real name



Keanu Reeves has a long filmography, although his performances in The matrix franchise and John wick stand out for many mainstream audiences. There was a point in the actor’s career where he struggled to land roles because of his real name. “unusual”. As a result, Reeves came up with a few names “Hollywoodians” that would help him get his foot in the door. Keanu Reeves played teenage roles in TV movies Keanu Reeves | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Netflix Critics criticized Reeves’ performance early in his career, although that didn’t stop him from working to reach the top. Some of his first roles were in TV movies like Moving day and The brotherhood of justice. A young Reeves was fresh in Los Angeles and played a variety of roles playing teenagers. However, Reeves was praised for his performance in Under the influence alongside Andy Griffith. The young actor struggled to find time for things outside of the film sets during this time. Unfortunately, he lost some of those roles for bearing the name of “Keanu reeves”. Keanu Reeves came up with ridiculous ‘Hollywood’ names to win roles * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} “I was informed that my manager and agent at the time were having difficulty getting me in to see casting agents because of my name”, said Reeves. “There was an ethnic background which they felt was inconvenient. And so they said I had to change my name. It completely freaked me out. Reeves continued, “I came up with names like Page Templeton III. And Chuck Spidina, my middle name, Charles. Ultimately, they chose KC Reeves. Uh, awful. When I went to auditions, I told them my name was Keanu anyway. Fortunately, Reeves stuck with his name. He now has a very successful career with his real name which is instantly recognizable. “The Matrix Resurrections” and “John Wick 4” * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} Matrix resurrections. This brings him back to the role of Neo / Thomas A. Anderson for the first time since 2003. Matrix revolutions. Critics and audiences are divided over the film’s meta-addition to the film series, though many critics praise Reeves for his performance. However, Matrix resurrections isn’t the only project that has Reeves in the news. He recently finished filming John wick 4, which is one of the most popular modern action franchises. The unlikely success also expands into a TV series titled The continental, although Reeves’ film title character is not in the foreground. RELATED: Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Remember Wild The Matrix Resurrections, A 40 Story Leap Of Faith

