Bollywood Saqib Saleem on Experience 83

Saqib Saleems’ grounded, focused and emotionally driven performance as Mohinder Amarnath in ’83 garnered praise from the young actor. A few days after the release of Kabir Khan’s film, chronicling India’s remarkable 1983 World Cup victory, t2 chatted with Saqib on a Zoom call to find out what happened in one of the most important roles in the film, his relationship with Jimmy sir and how he is now a clutter free person.

Your performance as Mohinder Amarnath in 83 is considered the best to date …

There was a lot of great reviews and great things said about both the film and the performances. My biggest reward was when Mohinder Amarnath himself watched the film. I was very anxious to know how he would react. Right after the screening, I walked over to him and couldn’t even look him in the eye (smiles). I had tears in my eyes and he looked at me and just smiled. He had his signature red handkerchief which he wore as a pocket in his jacket. He took it out and put it in my jacket and said: Tu ne aaj mujhe dus saal jawaan kar diya. And I just couldn’t stop crying … It was my most special moment as an actor.

We all know how big a role Jimmy Amarnath played in the 1983 World Cup and in the movie you have plenty of screen time to prove it. What was your reaction when you found out you had landed the role? And, of course, like we said earlier, cricket is one of the greatest loves of your life ….

Cricket is definitely my first love! It was a task to get this film … it was not easy. The whole industry wanted to be in this movie! I remember reading an article that said Kabir Khan was making 83 and Ranveer Singh was going to play Kapil Dev. The cricket fan in me was very happy because I felt this was a long overdue film and I was happy that someone as good as Kabir Khan was doing it.

And then as I put the diary aside I thought it was a 1983 World Cup movie and I know my cricket well and I knew what Mohinder Amarnath had done in that World Cup. I had no idea what the script was about, but I knew it had to be a hell of a good game! I wanted to know who was playing this and contacted Kabir. I went to meet him, had my little chat here and there and then I had a blast with it, Sir, I really, really, really wanna be Jimmy! And he looked at me, smiled at me and said: You know, this is a very important part of the movie. And I was like, yes sir, and that’s exactly why I want to play it!

Then we went through the whole process. I did a look test, he wanted me to do a cricket audition, and all that. Finally, when I landed the role, I realized that I now have a huge responsibility. How can I do this part, how do I make it mine ….

And I have to thank Kabir, who took us through this beautiful process of trying to find our characters. He put us on all the 83 World Cup legends … I had the chance to spend almost a month with Jimmy sir. I asked him all kinds of questions … from what he ate during the 83 World Cup to the kind of music he listened to … when I asked him how he felt when Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner were bowling at him with such ferocity, he just smiled at me and said, Beta, agar main dimaag lagaane jaata toh tab tak ball nikal jaati.

Jimmy Amarnath wanted to be disciplined and focused and keep his basics correct. I am just the opposite. I’m everywhere, I’m a super kid! (Laughs) For me that was the hardest part to pull off. I started to meditate to calm myself down. I started to write a journal about what my mental space was like when I played it. From day one Kabir told us, I don’t want you to imitate anyone. I want you to understand the man you play and soak up his personality. He asked me to work on my Punjabi, but otherwise I just had to soak up the personality of Jimmy sir.

I’ll be honest. There were days when I would look at a picture of Jimmy sir smiling and try to smile like him for hours. There was a time when all of us, not just me, would subconsciously train for this movie 24 hours a day. We would watch videos or play cricket or talk about the 83 World Cup and watch the highlights of the games together. .. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had as an actor. I am so happy that all of the hard work I have put in has shown on the screen.

With Mohinder Jimmy Amarnath

The leap as an actor is obvious, but has that experience changed you as a person as well?

Playing Mohinder Amarnath made me a better human being. It has brought discipline and clarity to my life. My life has become clutter free … I am no longer a mess! (Laughs) Now I know what I want out of life. We trained for this movie for a year and shot for about six months. It completely changed me. Now, I don’t rush to make decisions. I always thank Jimmy sir for that. I said, ‘Sir, trying to play you made me a better person.’ My family, for sure, is very happy (laughs)!

What was it like having Mohinder Amarnath as his father, the legendary Lala Amarnath, in the movie? It was such an unexpected and heartwarming cameo …

You know, I was very nervous. When Kabir told me about it, I was like, ‘Sir, you have the OG Jimmy Amarnath in the movie! How are people going to look at me and believe that I am Amarnath ?! You can’t do this to me! ‘ I was very nervous, but Kabir said to me: ‘Tu apna kaam kar na, yaar! Be as authentic as possible. Don’t worry about what the audience will think. Be Amarnath na, follow the process and be in the process. ‘ So I did exactly that … I got into the process.

Those parts with Jimmy Mister were shot in the last show of the movie, and by that time I had played it the way I thought it was best. So I no longer had these thoughts to fight. But one day, I remember, he was on the set and was sitting behind the monitor. After the take, Jimmy sir came up to me and started talking about other things and drinking chai. I was even afraid to ask him how I was because if he said bakwaas tha, toh mera dil toot jaata (laughs). He didn’t say anything for two hours. I dropped him in the car and after he sat in the car and I turned to go back to bed he rolled the window down and called me … but he said Jimmy! He smiled and said, “Jimmy, achha kiya tu ne” and the car sped off. And my heart was racing … I was like, ‘Itna build up kyun karte ho, sir. Bol do na seedhe! Insaan marr jayega idhar! ‘ (Laughs)

Shooting at Lord’s must have been special for the cricket fan in you …

I always wanted to be a cricketer. I trained to be one … I was an under 19 player in Delhi and played Jammu and Kashmir state cricket. I was a captain on my college side. But around 19-20, I sat down and I asked myself, “Do you think you will ever play for the Indian team? You are good, but you are not good enough.

This film made me live my dream. Playing Lord’s, “winning” the World Cup, getting the Man of the Match award … if I had even played cricket or represented India, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve what Jimmy Sir did. realized. My mom has been a great support in my cricket journey and I remember video calling her from the Lord’s balcony with the prize in hand and we both started to cry. Being an actor helps me to live so many dreams that would have remained unfulfilled otherwise.