Actor Stephen Christopher Anthony on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Mental Health Message

Bass Performance Hall kicks off 2022 with a bang or rather, a chorus of resounding voices singing “you are not alone” over and over again.

That’s the message for “Dear Evan Hansen,” Bass Hall’s first musical of the New Year on Broadway, which opens Tuesday. It’s a modern day story that follows Evan, a high school student who, amid social anxiety, weaves a web of lies that unexpectedly make him famous on the internet.

The show travels to Fort Worth with a lot of hype, from winning the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2017 to becoming a feature film this year starring original Evan Hansen, Ben Platt.

For the touring production, Fort Worthians will see actor Stephen Christopher Anthony don the iconic pale blue polo shirt and armband. Prior to his performance at Bass Hall, Anthony spoke with Fort Worth Magazine about the musical’s mental health message, his own experiences with therapy, and why he has yet to see the movie “Dear Evan Hansen”.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

FWM: A lot of locals who got tickets to “Dear Evan Hansen” had to wait over a year to see this show. As an actor, what was 2020 like for you, and how did you experience it?

SCA: It was a bit heartbreaking. I was playing Evan Hansen on tour. It was the best job I have ever had. It meant so much to me.

As a performer, I have always derived my sense of worth and worth, to a small extent, from my work. 2020 forced me to let go of this and learn to take care of myself and find value, joy and comfort in my life without that sense of accomplishment. I think it made me come back stronger. I made it a moment of growth.

That being said, being back on stage and sharing this amazing piece with people meant the world to me. I have been an emotional mess every night.

FWM: Why is the story of “Dear Evan Hansen” so relevant at the moment?

SCA: One of the biggest messages from our show is “you are not alone. No matter what you’re going through, no matter how low you are, there is someone who will understand and can help you.

There are words that I manage to say in this piece that are so beautiful and topical. “Everyone should count” … “Everyone is important” … “Even when you’re broken on the ground, someone will come running.” Every time I say that I, Stephen, choke on stage because those words mean so much to me.

FWM: What is your relationship with Evan personally?

SCA: I really suffered from social anxiety when I was a kid. I feel like I’m a little weird. I was a theater kid before I found the theater. Once I found my love for the theater, I found my family.

I first contacted a therapist about eight years ago, and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I feel healthier, happier and stronger than I’ve ever been … There are a lot of things that I feel about Evan that I can relate to.

FWM: Have you ever seen the movie “Dear Evan Hansen”?

SCA: You know, I didn’t. I’ve made the decision not to watch it right now because it’s something I have to experience in first person.

I’m an avid reader, so when the book came out [a novel version of “Dear Evan Hansen” was released in 2018], I was so excited, and read the first two chapters while I was on tour. I found out that when I walked into the show that night, those first opening scenes that I read in the book, I was objectively thinking about the third person, like a story outside of myself. .

When the movie came out, I said, “You know what? I have to keep living in this until I’m done playing the part,” and then I’ll go watch it. But I can’t wait to watch it.

FWM: What should Fort Worthians expect from the show?

SCA: I think what we don’t talk about enough is that you’re going to have a great time. We’re talking about it in terms of the mental health show that deals with depression, but it’s also really suspenseful and funny. I think people are surprised how funny the script is. You will laugh a lot, have a good time and walk away having great conversations.

“Dear Evan Hansen” runs Tuesday through Sunday. Ticket information is available here.