Entertainment
Jacksonville Daily Record is printed once a week with a new publisher
One of the city’s oldest periodicals changes from a weekly to a weekly publication starting on Thursdays, consolidating theJacksonville Daily Record and Jacksonville Record & Observer in one printed product.
The nearly 110-year-old publication also has a new publisher at the helm as it embarks on its planto stop publishing a newspaper from Monday to Friday following changes in the market as well as a new state law concerning legal notices.
The steps have been taken to remain viable in an ever-changing market, said Angela Campbell, who succeeds Matt Walsh as publisher. The Sothe Duval, Clay and St. Johns County legal opinions that he once published five days a week will now appear in the new print edition of the Jacksonville Daily Record, reserved on Thursdays. These notices, along with the latest business news, will be updated every weekday onJaxDailyRecord.com.
“The market is changing. The way people consume information is changing,” Campbell said. “We’ve been around for 110 years and we plan to exist for at least 100 more. And as everyone knows, over the past two years you have had to change, adapt to what would work best for the business world. as well as changes in legislation. “
Newspapers:Folio Weekly returns as Folio 2.0
Clara McLaughlin, 1939-2021:The Florida Star owner has spent his life in journalism as a pioneer of the black community
Mary Kelli salary:Times-Unionjournalism, with your support, made a difference in 2021. Here’s what’s to come in 2022.
The first issue of the Daily Record was printed in November. 14, 1912, with an emphasis on strictly commercial, governmental and legal judicial, legal and public opinions. It became the official journal of the Jacksonville Bar Association on November 21, 1926. In 1947, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida made the Daily Record its journal of choice for legal opinions, as did the United States court system. Duval County in 1961.
James Bailey Sr. took over the diary from the early 1950s to 1979 when his son, James Jr., took over.Bailey Sr. died in 2010. He sold the newspaper in early 2017 to Observer Media Group, which began publishing a free weekly version a year later, available in corporate racks in downtown Jacksonville.
The newspaper moved in early 2020 from 10 N. Newnan St. to 121 W. Forsyth St. just as the COVID-19 pandemic was setting in, remaining a five-day-a-week publication.
Then, in April, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 402 which revisesrequirements for newspapers qualified to publish legal opinions. The bill allows for the publication on the Internet of notices of specific government agencies on newspaper websites instead of the print publication if certain conditions are met.
A new publisher rose through the ranks
Campbell began his career at the Daily Record 25 years ago as a receptionist and worked in all aspects of publishing, his last as a business manager in the past 10 years before being promoted to editor.
“I love the business and I love what we stand for, what we do and I want to keep doing our best,” she said.
Changes to the Daily Record mean that the latest news and features will be posted free online at JaxDailyRecord.com, while the newspaper containing the legal notices and the summaries of the news will be given every Thursday to the subscribers. Legal notices continue to be published on floridepublicnotices.com. The newspaper will be available for free at about 100 displays in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties, Campbell said.
The Daily Record is owned by Observer Media Group, with 15,000 paid subscribers and about 35,000 online readers per week, Campbell said.
Observer Media Group also publishes free community weeklies in the Sarasota-Bradenton Market, as well as parts of Palm Coast / Flagler County, Ormond Beach, Winter Garden, Windermere, Ocoee, and Horizon West. He also publishes the weekly Business Observer in the Tampa market in Naples.
[email protected], (904) 359-4549
Sources
2/ https://www.jacksonville.com/story/business/2022/01/03/jacksonville-daily-record-observer-goes-once-week-print-new-publisher/9076520002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]