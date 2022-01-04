Jacksonville Daily Record is printed once a week with a new publisher

One of the city’s oldest periodicals changes from a weekly to a weekly publication starting on Thursdays, consolidating theJacksonville Daily Record and Jacksonville Record & Observer in one printed product.

The nearly 110-year-old publication also has a new publisher at the helm as it embarks on its planto stop publishing a newspaper from Monday to Friday following changes in the market as well as a new state law concerning legal notices.

The steps have been taken to remain viable in an ever-changing market, said Angela Campbell, who succeeds Matt Walsh as publisher. The Sothe Duval, Clay and St. Johns County legal opinions that he once published five days a week will now appear in the new print edition of the Jacksonville Daily Record, reserved on Thursdays. These notices, along with the latest business news, will be updated every weekday onJaxDailyRecord.com.

“The market is changing. The way people consume information is changing,” Campbell said. “We’ve been around for 110 years and we plan to exist for at least 100 more. And as everyone knows, over the past two years you have had to change, adapt to what would work best for the business world. as well as changes in legislation. “

The first issue of the Daily Record was printed in November. 14, 1912, with an emphasis on strictly commercial, governmental and legal judicial, legal and public opinions. It became the official journal of the Jacksonville Bar Association on November 21, 1926. In 1947, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida made the Daily Record its journal of choice for legal opinions, as did the United States court system. Duval County in 1961.

James Bailey Sr. took over the diary from the early 1950s to 1979 when his son, James Jr., took over.Bailey Sr. died in 2010. He sold the newspaper in early 2017 to Observer Media Group, which began publishing a free weekly version a year later, available in corporate racks in downtown Jacksonville.

The newspaper moved in early 2020 from 10 N. Newnan St. to 121 W. Forsyth St. just as the COVID-19 pandemic was setting in, remaining a five-day-a-week publication.

Then, in April, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 402 which revisesrequirements for newspapers qualified to publish legal opinions. The bill allows for the publication on the Internet of notices of specific government agencies on newspaper websites instead of the print publication if certain conditions are met.

A new publisher rose through the ranks

Campbell began his career at the Daily Record 25 years ago as a receptionist and worked in all aspects of publishing, his last as a business manager in the past 10 years before being promoted to editor.

“I love the business and I love what we stand for, what we do and I want to keep doing our best,” she said.

Changes to the Daily Record mean that the latest news and features will be posted free online at JaxDailyRecord.com, while the newspaper containing the legal notices and the summaries of the news will be given every Thursday to the subscribers. Legal notices continue to be published on floridepublicnotices.com. The newspaper will be available for free at about 100 displays in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties, Campbell said.

The Daily Record is owned by Observer Media Group, with 15,000 paid subscribers and about 35,000 online readers per week, Campbell said.

Observer Media Group also publishes free community weeklies in the Sarasota-Bradenton Market, as well as parts of Palm Coast / Flagler County, Ormond Beach, Winter Garden, Windermere, Ocoee, and Horizon West. He also publishes the weekly Business Observer in the Tampa market in Naples.

