West Hollywood hotel workers now have the highest minimum wage in the United States

West Hollywood’s new minimum wage law came into effect in the new year, raising hourly wages for many companies.

As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage for hotel workers in West Hollywood rose to $ 17.64 per hour, the highest minimum wage rate in the country.

It exceeds the minimum wage at Emeryville, another city in California that previously held the highest rate in the country at $ 17.13.

The West Hollywood rate is also higher than the state of California minimum wage, which jumped to $ 15 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees in the new year.

It’s not just hotel employees who are seeing an increase. The minimum wage for employees of the large West Hollywood corporation with 50 or more employees has been increased to $ 15.50. In small businesses it became $ 15.

the order, passed by West Hollywood City Council in November, launches a phased approach to minimum wage increases for businesses large and small.

(City of West Hollywood)

On July 1, 2022, wages will rise again, with employees in large companies receiving $ 16.50 an hour and those in small businesses receiving $ 16 an hour.

Next year, January 1, 2023, employees of large companies will earn $ 17.50 an hour and those of small businesses $ 17.

As of July 1, 2023, the city-wide minimum wage for all businesses will be $ 17.64. After that, the minimum wage for all businesses in the city will be raised every July, officials say. noted.

Officials have said that what an employee earns in tips cannot count towards minimum wage, nor can their medical benefits.

“We passed this ordinance unanimously as a council because we believe that an economic recovery must include everyone,” Lindsey Horvath, member of the West Hollywood city council, told KTLA. “We believe that good wages are an essential part of helping people recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. “

While many West Hollywood workers have welcomed the increase, the move has come under heavy criticism from business owners who have said they fear the new salary will hurt businesses still struggling due to the pandemic.

When West Hollywood City Council voted the orderPandemic Recovery Coalition administrator Keith Kaplan told KTLA now is not the time for a pay rise as companies are still struggling to recover financially.

We were not saying that we do not agree with the achievement of the objective of decent wages for the workforce. Now is just not the time to do it, and make it so big, Kaplan said at the time. Restaurants, retailers, hotels, they can’t survive there.

The order provides a one-year waiver for businesses, if owners can “show that the order would force the business to file for bankruptcy or close, reduce its workforce by 20%, or reduce the hours of work for its employees. by more than 30%. “

In describing the wage hike, officials said most West Hollywood workers are already earning at least the amount offered, and so raising the minimum wage rate would help those who are paid less than the majority of other workers in the city. city.

“We know there will be challenges as it always happens when something changes, but we will work with our business community and with all members of our community to overcome those challenges,” said Horvath.

More details on West Hollywood’s minimum wage ordinance can be found here.