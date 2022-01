Why posting this on OTT is a masterstroke and how 83 helped prove it?

Amid the hubbub of closing theaters and postponing our next favorite movies, we forgot to talk about one of the smartest decisions made by Akshay Kumar’s creators of Atrangi Re. November 5th was surely the day the industry breathed a sigh of relief with the opening of Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to large numbers. Almost crossing the double century at the box office, the Rohit Shetty actor has come as a ray of hope for many directors. Its box office run has inspired many filmmakers to bring their ready-made products to theaters. But, among all these people, there was this director who decided to swim against the tide and stick with OTT. We know you’ve read the title before and we know we’re talking about Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai. The film had all the ingredients to go to theaters. A love triangle, three renowned actors, the writer-director duo behind several successful films and the music album of AR Rahman. It could have easily tempted any other director for a theatrical release and the success of Akshay Kumar’s latest outing was more than icing on the cake. But, the creators of Atrangi Re have chosen to stay away from movie theaters and it just might be the smartest move to help with the film’s reach. The film directed by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and beautifully backed by Akshay Kumar shines a light on the aftermath of a character witnessing PTSD on an extreme level. It is certainly a touchy subject to tackle and not many people would connect to its intensity on an equal level. It was supposed not to have unanimous crowd appeal because of the topic it brings up and that’s totally fine. Even a film purely made for theaters like 83 struggled to make its way at the box office. Amid the chaos created by Spider-Man: No Way Home & Pushpa, it’s really hard for a movie to resist box office pressure. Taking Atrangi Re to OTT turned out to be a better option for creators, going against the view of many who were hoping for its theatrical release. What do you think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Must read: 83 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): jumps again on 2nd Sunday, crosses 90 Crore Mark Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/atrangi-re-why-releasing-this-on-ott-is-a-masterstroke-how-83-helped-to-prove-this/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos