10 guest stars who became Hollywood powers

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in March 2022, Buffy the vampire slayer was an instant cult classic. Fans have followed the stake-wielding heroine played by Sarah Michelle Gella and her band of loyal friends through a plethora of events. From hunting monsters to her own untimely death, Buffy’s story had a significant impact on viewers.

But the public is not alone in this case. The lives of other actors were also improved thanks to the fantasy / sci-fi show. Many of those who have appeared as guest stars – or even in cameos – have gone on to become well-known stars. A few may have even gone unnoticed in their appearances on Buffy, forcing fans to watch the show again to spot them.

Kal Penn





Before he was Kumar in comedy moviesHarold and Kumar, Kal Penn appeared in Season 4 of Buffy as a student turned caveman named Hunt. While attending UC Sunnydale, he got a little too carried away with the Black Forest beers at the local watering hole, and the result was transformed, to say the least.

Although less known to the public these days since taking a hiatus to play a role in the White House administration team under President Obama, Penn is still widely recognized for his performances. comical. However, he was able to show off his serious acting skills with his portrayal of Seth Wright in Designated survivor.





Amber Tamblyn





Appearance in troublemaker Janice Penshaw and Dawn’s best friend – Amber Tamblyn appeared in season 6 of Buffy. She convinces Dawn to lie about a sleepover so they can hang out with guys. Unfortunately for them, these boys were in fact vampires. Although they both survive the encounter, Janice gets bitten.

As an actor, Tamblyn has never stopped working. She appeared in The ring, and she even starred in The sorority of travel pants – which was an iconic film for young girls in the early 2000s. however, much of its work has been on television. She even had her own show – Joan of Arcadia – for two years before spending some time in the cinema.





DB Woodside





Appearing the seventh and final season of Buffy, DB Woodside portrayed the new principal of Sunnydale High. As the son of a former slayer, he turns out to be a huge asset to Buffy. His recurring guest role had him in 14 episodes, allowing him to showcase his acting skills.

Although he has had a long career in television, his most recognizable role is that of Amenadiel in the hit series. Lucifer. Playing as an angel who came to earth to help his disgraced brother, Lucifer, Amenadiel quickly falls into his own worldly issues, which makes him more accessible to the public.





Ashanti





Not only known as an actor but also as an R&B singer, Ashanti has made an appearance in Buffy. In one of her first roles which was not a music video, she portrayed a demon named Lissa in season 7. Working for the Big Bad of the season known as The First, she convinces Alex to date. she. He didn’t know that she was planning on sacrificing him all the time.

Later in her career, she got a place in the film Coach Carter like Kyra. However, her biggest role was that of Betty in Resident, bad, extinction. Not only was she able to play a capable fighter, but her death scene being eaten alive by crowsi zombies etched on fans’ minds forever.





Wentworth Miller





As a successful actor in film and television, Wentworth Miller had his very first role credited in season 2 of Buffy. Playing high school swim star Gage Petronzi, he transforms into an aggressive monster fish thanks to his swim trainer’s unethical training methods that involved steroids.

This role sparked his career and led him to appear in Underworld, Resident Evil: the afterlife, and even in Joan of Arcadia with Ambre Tamblyn. However, his most recognizable role was Prison Break. Playing a genius turned criminal with the intention of breaking out of prison with his wrongly accused brother, Miller’s performance was both gripping and thrilling.





Pierre Pascal





Appearing as a student of Eddiea UC Sunnydale who caught Buffy’s attention on her first day of college, Pedro Pascal’s role in Season 4 was short lived. Kidnapped and transformed by a group of vampires, Eddie tried to confront Buffy and failed miserably.

As an actor, Pascal’s career has blossomed over the years. After his passage on Game of thrones as Oberyn Martell he was able to make it to the movies. He managed to score supporting roles in Kingsman: the golden circle, Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Now he has gained a lot of attention in the industry for his portrayal of the Mandalorian on the popular Disney show.The Mandalorian.





Nathan Fillion





Playing the extremist – and very evil – preacher known only as Caleb in Season 7 of Buffy, Nathan Fillion can be seen in five episodes. However, his portrayal of this despicable villain that fans hate was so good that Joss Whedon – the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer – got him to star on the TV show. Firefly.

Although Firefly ended abruptly, the show ended with the production of a movie,Serenity. Continuing with other shows and voiceovers over the years, Fillion’s most recognizable role is in the hit ABC series,Chateau.





Shane West





Appearing in the same Season 2 episode with Wentworth Miller, Shane West was cast as another member of the Sunnydale High -Sean Dwyer swim team. Although he was only in one scene, it was a major turning point for the plot. After Alex joins the swim team to get information about their steroid use, Sean informs him that he is already being subjected to the substance through the steam inside the sauna.

West went on to star in several blockbuster films, including The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and An unforgettable walk. He’s also landed long-running roles on TV shows like IS, Nikita, and Salem. Gotham fans may also recognize him as Bane.





John ritter





It’s no secret that season 2 of Buffy was in charge of some amazing guest stars. Another popular actor to be part of the mix was John Ritter. Playing serial killer robot Ted Buchanana, he seduces Joyce, Buffy’s mother. While he didn’t make the series’ smartest villain list, this episode is pretty heavy. It deals with manipulative tactics and domestic violence against women.

With around 30 years of acting experience under his belt before he appeared as an evil AI on Buffy, Ritter was best known for his role in the comedy series. Company of Three. He passed away in 2003, but he left behind a wonderful selection of works for fans.





Amy adams





Arguably the most successful actor to appeared in a minor role on Buffy, Amy Adams played Tara’s cousin, Beth Maclay. In Season 5, fans got to learn more about Tara when her family showed up in town to bring her home before her 20th birthday. Beth was there to help make Tara feel guilty about coming back with them.

Adams’ long and successful career has produced many iconic films such as Drop Dead Magnificent, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, andJulie & Julia. However, her most recognizable role is that of Lois Lane in the latest Superman installments alongside Henry Cavill.

