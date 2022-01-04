Entertainment reporter Justin Hill reveals question gay people hate to be asked

Entertainment
Entertainment reporter Justin Hill has revealed one of the most annoying questions people ask gay couples.
The reporter, who interviewed Kim Kardashian and Brad Pitt, said in an Instagram question-and-answer session Tuesday that he was fed up with being asked if he had an open relationship with her boyfriend.
After inviting his followers to ‘ask me anything’, a curious fan asked, ‘Are you in an open relationship with your boyfriend? ”
“In fact, we get this question a lot and I normally ignore it,” Justin said, suggesting he doesn’t like the suggestion that gay men are polyamorous by nature.
“Every man for himself, but oddly, we are in a very happy monogamous relationship,” he added.
He concluded by saying that open relationships “just aren’t our thing.”
Justin is the host of RuPauls Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast host. He is also a social media star with nearly 20,000 subscribers.
Justin and her boyfriend aren’t the only high-profile gay couple to have answered lingering questions about being in an open relationship.
The Amazing Race contestants Tim Sattler and Rod Jones have already been forced to set the record straight over crazy rumors about their sex life.
The couple addressed the “outrageous” gossip on the Real House Husbands podcast in April of last year.
Tim and Rod claimed that a former friend spread “horrible”, “damaging” and “completely false” gossip about their participation in group sex.
While Rod acknowledged that the couple’s steamy Instagram photos encouraged gossip, he insisted the couple were strictly monogamous.
“Our photos are very popular,” he said.
“Normally horny gay boys will comment on our posts and say sexually explicit things. “Are you in third? »« Can I register? “
Tim said someone close to the couple had “gone behind the scenes” by spreading lies about their so-called polyamorous lifestyle to family and friends.
“This person started rumors that we were out of control revelers who had eventful threesomes and gangbangs,” Rod said.
The men said they believed the false rumors had damaged their reputation; however, they made it clear that they did not disapprove of polyamory.
“We are telling the world that we are a monogamous couple,” Rod said.
“And yes, if you want to do that in your own relationship, go ahead.” But we don’t want people to think we’re open to it.
“We don’t judge. Whatever makes you happy, do it, but it’s just not our cup of tea. We love to be together. Just the two of us. ‘
In August 2019, the couple were forced to explain that they were in a monogamous relationship after being bombarded with messages from hundreds of excited fans.
