Why Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is beyond the leading roles – News

The actress says the characters and content make her more excited now as she prepares for the OTT series release Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

By PTI Posted: Tue Jan 4, 2022, 9:49 AM

Actress Lara Dutta says she is at a point in her career where she is looking for characters who promise to leave a lasting impression rather than chasing lead roles.

Dutta has worked in the industry since her big screen debut in 2003 with Andaaz and has featured in several blockbuster films over the past two decades.

OTT beckons

The 43-year-old actor has said that she’s not only keen to experiment with her characters, but also to change genders in the digital space, since her OTT debut in 2020.

While her first Hundred series featured her as a cop, her 2021 follow-up with Hiccups and Hookups saw her as a single mom navigating the dating world.

She is now preparing for the release of her third OTT outing, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which stars Naseeruddin Shah as an eccentric king in search of his heir apparent – one of his four daughters, played by Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh.

Directed by Gauravv Chawla from Baazar fame and Ananya Banerjee, the series follows the girls, as they participate in a series of royal games, the winner of which will be chosen as king.

Dutta, who plays the eldest daughter Devyani in the ZEE5 series, said that as her character already sees herself as the heir apparent, she finds fighting for the throne downright weird.

So their meeting to play these games with each other leads to a lot of comedy, fun and eccentricity. I loved the opportunity to step into a world like this. Have this crazy family run by an eccentric king, she added.

Content comes first

In a recent interview, the actor said that what drives her to embark on a project today is the script, the people involved in its editing and the possibility that she has for her to try. something new.

That’s why, she says, even a movie like The lower end of the bell which was headlined by Akshay Kumar, turned her on as she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It’s the content that’s done, what the character does, that’s what turns me on. It’s been a long time since I got past the phase where I want to play the lead role or the main character, because at the end of the day I really think you will limit yourself greatly if you come with that mindset.

There are incredible characters that leave an indelible mark on your mind long after a show or movie has ended. Play Mrs. Gandhi in The lower end of the bell is a fine example, where the film was directed by a leading hero. But I knew if I had the opportunity to play her, I would do it in a way that she would never be forgotten onscreen, Dutta said.

Royal role

For the former Miss Universe, born in Uttar Pradesh and later living in Bengaluru and Mumbai, understanding the world of royalty was no task. She said she saw this life through her friends, who are royals.

They live in upscale areas of Mumbai and Delhi, lead a cosmopolitan life but by the time they return to their kingdom and principalities, they have to wear these saris with ghunghats (veils). They live in a different world for the time they spend there. These royal families exist, which are caught in a time warp. They exist in their own little world which is separate from reality, she added.

But the series, supported by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, follows the life of a fictional royal family through humor, she said.

The show looked quirky, fun, and unlike anything already on the OTT space. We’ve seen a lot of dysfunctional families onscreen before, but it’s set in a dystopian setting … almost a Wes Anderson-style world.

The series also gave the actor the opportunity to star alongside great actors like Shah and Raghubir Yadav, Dutta said.

The idea of ​​sharing screen space with veterans was initially scary, she added.

I have a line on the show, where I watch Raghubir ji and Naseer saab and I say, Kya tum dono buddhe paagal ho gaye ho? (Have you two old folks lost your mind?) I was like, I can’t tell them that, I said Can we please rewrite it? But the two were like, Have fun with this.

There is a lot of nervousness and anxiety when it comes to an actor like that. Naseer saab is light years ahead of us in terms of its business. But what an incredible opportunity to watch, learn, observe and soak up. One of the main reasons I did the show was because it was there, she added.

ZEE5 Global original Kaun Banegi Shikharwati set for release January 7