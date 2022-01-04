No Way Home proves it’s time for a change with Chinese theaters

In addition to uniting three different franchises, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Path Home broke numerous box office records and became the first film to gross more than $ 1 billion worldwide since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It is certainly no small task. Especially because No way home accomplished this benchmark in a way that even his pre-pandemic predecessors couldn’t. He reached this number without ever targeting the largest market in the world: China.

In the past year, none of the big Hollywood blockbusters that have tried to bring fans back to theaters have been able to penetrate the Chinese market, despite the green light from state censorship. The Chinese government has not officially banned any of these films, but none of them, including Venom: let there be carnage, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternals Where Spider-Man: No Path Home, never had a release date. While many of these films have apparently been hidden from screens due to fabricated or incredibly fortuitous scandals, such as old interviews, vague references and the like, nothing was attached toNo way homeIt has simply never been given a release date.





RELATED: Shang-Chi Sparks Outrage in China Over ‘Hidden’ Tiananmen Square Reference





Many of these films were produced with the Chinese market in mind – a trend that many blockbusters have followed over the past decade. In the softer form, it might look like the inclusion of Chinese characters, which is certainly not a bad thing. But China’s influence becomes nefarious when Hollywood participates in erasing certain cultures or minorities that the CCP would prefer to keep firmly under its control, or when films help to perpetuate the narrative of the government led by the Chinese Communist Party, like the nine-dash line, which has very real implications for Southeast Asia.





In an ideal world, studio directors and filmmakers would put human rights ahead of the chance to make money, but we’re not talking about an ideal world. We’re talking about Hollywood. Over the past decade, China’s booming theater market has virtually guaranteed the financial success of Hollywood films. China as a market is worth more than a third of the global box office and was on track even before the pandemic and the shutdown of the entire industry. This is usually the reason why more and more blockbusters have been able to reach $ 1 billion in the last decade.

RELATED: REPORT: Canadian Theater Cancels Documentary Screening in Hong Kong Due to Political Pressure





Financial attractiveness has become a growing concern of certain audiences and professionals in the sector. PEN America raised the issue in 2020, citing a number of recent examples where Hollywood studios have complied with Chinese censors and thus passively allowed the CCP to export its censorship policies. Among the many examples mentioned was the laundering of the Old in Doctor strange in order to avoid portraying a Tibetan character and the removal of the Taiwanese and Japanese flags inTop Gun: Maverick. But most of the Chinese government’s influence often manifests itself in more subtle changes – avoiding certain themes or stories, like those involving time travel or ghosts.









It is not always a question of omitting certain things or of rewriting. In the case of Iron man 3, a brand new scene was shot specifically to be shown in Chinese theaters, featuring a Chinese doctor operating on Tony Stark. The portrayal is excellent, when not inserted into a movie specifically to appeal to state censors and gain favor. Needless to say, the inclusion of the stage was not well received by Chinese audiences. While the cost of filming that whole scene and putting it into the movie is obviously tiny compared to the gross revenue – the movie cost $ 65 million in its opening weekend in China – it’s still a cost and, nowadays, even more bet.





RELATED: China Censors NBA After Boston Celtics Player Speaks Out on Tibet Abuse

Disney spent around $ 200 million to produce Mulan and tailor it to what the studio thought Chinese censors wanted to see. Not the Chinese people. The censors. Disney has ignored the controversies surrounding its stars supporting the CCP, it has ignored the genocide taking place in Xinjiang, where some footage of the film was filmed, and Mulan ended up being a flop. But he still earned more in China than Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Path Home, none of which, as mentioned, were allowed on screens.





The lockout is not about to change. 2021 saw the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, which has been accompanied by a number of major cultural and political changes. The state is promoting its own version of nationalism and ridding the country of foreign influence in the hope that the Chinese people will be dissuaded or held back from ideas that conflict with those of the CCP. The quota of foreign films allowed in theaters may not have been officially removed, but it is very likely to decrease in the coming year. Especially since the Chinese film industry has a proven track record of surpassing Hollywood movie box office receipts this year thanks to propaganda.





RELATED: Spider-Man: Early Drafts of No Way Home Had Many More Cameos





No way homeshould give the studios hope, now that he has made a name for himself by earning $ 1 billion without ever entering China. Some might argue that the film’s astonishing results cannot be generalized, and they would be right. The film has attracted a unique audience – spanning three generations of Spider-Man adaptations – that cannot be easily replicated by other projects. This does not mean that box office results should be rejected.

Blockbusters in the near future might not cross the billion dollar mark as easily as Spider-Man: No Path Home, but they will succeed, and they still have the potential to exceed pre-pandemic numbers. More importantly, they can be successful without any of the narrative or visual limitations imposed on filmmakers by Chinese censors. The days when Hollywood studios did everything they could to please the CCP must come to an end. Complex stories, cultural representation, and broad themes should come from the creators, not the censors.





To see No Way Home, the new Spider-Man movie is now in theaters.

KEEP READING: Spider-Man Writer Says Key to No Way Home Avoided Blatant Fan Service

Captain Marvel 2 Star may have ruined a major Thor’s crossover





About the Author