How old is actor Anthony LaRusso Griffin Santopietro?
Cobra Kai fans will see much more of the younger LaRusso in Season 4. Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) son, Anthony (Griffin Santopietro), had more of a backing role in the first three installments. However, this time around, viewers get an in-depth look into Anthony’s life and how Cobra Kai’s karate affected his time in college. How old is Griffin Santopietro in real life, and how does that compare to Anthony LaRusso’s?
[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]
Griffin Santopietro’s role as Anthony LaRusso changes dramatically in season 4 of “Cobra Kai”
Many fans of the original Karate kid the movies know how badly Daniel was bullied by his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). This is why it is so surprising to see Daniel’s son turn into a tyrant in Cobra Kai Season 4.
When a new student, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), arrives at West Valley Middle School, he quickly becomes the target of Anthony and his friends. In addition to publicly mocking Kenny, Anthony and his friends fish for their classmate, making Kenny believe he’s talking online to his crush, Lia (Milena Rivero). They lure Kenny into a park and humiliate him before he becomes violent.
Of course, Anthony is not a downright cold person. On several occasions he is hesitant to take the harassment too far and viewers can see that his actions may have come from peer pressure.
“We try to make sure he’s not that inherent monster that just wants to hurt people”, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “He’s just like a lot of kids in the wild ride for popularity and just messes around with one kid and doesn’t realize what it’s like to be that other kid.”
Griffin Santopietro’s age compared to Anthony LaRusso
Anthony LaRusso is currently in college, but is Griffin Santopietro in the same boat? In December 2021, the actor revealed to Nerd reactor that he was 15 years old. During this time, Karate Kid Wiki indicates that Anthony’s birthday is July 8, 2007, which makes the character 14 years old.
Although still a young teenager, Santopietro has racked up quite a bit of acting credits so far. In addition to Cobra Kai, he is known for his roles in the 2018 film The week of and a 2021 episode of New Amsterdam, among others. Santopietro will also appear in an upcoming film, terrifying 2, which is currently in post-production, by IMDb.
Griffin Santopietro hopes teenage viewers identify with his character in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4
