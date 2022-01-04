Betty White’s agent revealed the actor’s cause of death





Betty White’s agent revealed the legendary actor died of “natural causes.” Jeff Witjas released a statement this week after conspiracy theories began circulating online about what could have led to the death of the 99-year-old. “Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home,” he said. “People say her death was linked to receiving a booster shot three days earlier, but that’s not true. She died of natural causes. Her death shouldn’t be politicized – it shouldn’t be. is not the life she lived. “ Credit: Alamy People on social media claimed that Betty had told her fans to “eat healthy and get vaccinated.” I just got boosted today. However, Jeff confirmed that Betty did not receive her recall until she died. The terrible news of the actor’s death arrived around New Year’s Eve. Betty was getting ready to turn 100 on January 17 and had a big birthday party planned. Jeff told the world, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever. “I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. “She thought she would be with him again.” Even though she may not be on this Earth anymore, part of her 100th birthday party is still planning to move forward. Credit: Alamy A tribute film titled Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration will still play in theaters for one night only. Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, who are the producers of the event, said The New York Post that the movie will be released next month. They said: “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. “Over the many years that we have worked with her, we have developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person and as an accomplished artist. “We are grateful for the many decades of fun she has brought to everyone. Betty has always said she was the ‘luckiest on two feet’ to have had such a long career as she has been. . “And honestly, we’ve been lucky enough to have him for so long. “We will move forward with our plans to show the film on January 17th in the hopes that our film will provide everyone who loved her with a way to celebrate her life – and find out what made her such a great. national treasure. “ The guest list is expected to include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt .

