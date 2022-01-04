Women directors are losing ground in Hollywood. Progress in other roles is freezing





Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered on weekdays. The Hollywood definition of progress is unusual. While all industries are talking about becoming more diverse and inclusive, the film industry is actually declining in hiring women. A new report from the San Diego States Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film revealed that female directors lost ground in 2021 compared to the previous year. While women made barely 16% of the Top 100 movies in 2020, they only headed up 12% of last year’s most popular movies (mathematicians know that’s a drop of 25 %). (Courtesy of the San Diego States Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film) Researchers in the Celluloid Ceiling study looked at employment trends across a range of film occupations and used box office returns and home entertainment data to define the most popular films. Even when the count is extended to the top 250 titles, the filmmakers still stay on the outside, looking inside. The report found that 94% of the top 250 films in 2021 did not have female filmmakers, 92% did not have a female songwriter, 82% were not directed by a woman, and around three-quarters of those films did not have a female director. had no female screenwriter and editor. (Center for the Study of Women in Television and Cinema) Three out of four jobs in the best films go to a man. – Center for Studies on Women in Television and Cinema In the four-year history of reporting, progress for women has evolved at an ice-cold pace (albeit before climate change). The total percentage of women working behind the scenes only increased by eight percentage points, from 17% in 1998 to 25% in 2021. Yes, that means three of the top four film jobs go to a man. Some areas have seen gains of one step forward and two steps back. More women worked as editors and screenwriters on 2021 films than in the previous year, but both professions lagged employment figures in 2019. This year’s Oscar nominations, due on February 8, will likely dramatize the gender imbalance: When women aren’t hired, there’s obviously no way their jobs can be honored. One Woman Only Rachel Morrison for 2017 Muddy was never nominated for an Oscar in cinematography (she lost). And since 1934, when the composition Oscar was created, only three women have won this category. It often takes a woman to hire a woman. The only woman likely to be nominated for cinematography this year, The power of dogs Ari Wegner, worked for director Jane Campion. However, as long as directors like Campion are exceptions to the rule, women working in film will have to wait. What questions do you have about film, television, music, or the arts and entertainment? John Horn covers the entertainment industry, examining the next step for Hollywood after the pandemic.

