



Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and will likely be released in a day or two

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19[female[feminine said a chief medical officer treating the couple. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the 86-year-old veteran, along with his wife, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital here. Both are expected to be released within a day or two, he added. Prem Chopra and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine and were admitted under the direction of Dr Jalil Parkar to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. They both received the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies and are recovering well. Hopefully he will be released in a day or two. At the age of 86 (he) is reacting quite well, Parkar said in a statement. Prem Chopra, known for playing iconic villain roles in Hindi-language films like Bobby, do Raaste, and Kati patang, is the latest Bollywood personality to contract the virus. Meanwhile, on Sunday January 2, director Rahul Rawail tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine . The filmmaker is currently in quarantine and is taking all necessary precautions. The 70-year-old director contracted the virus last week. The same was confirmed by the director, reports Press Trust of India. Rawail has directed films like Arjun in 1983 and Betaab in 1985. Actor Delnaaz Irani has tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine and is currently in home quarantine, the creators of her new show said on Monday. The actor will be seen on the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Seywhich is due to air from Monday. According to a statement from producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the producers also had all of the cast and crew tested for COVID-19[female[feminine . “Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Seyhas tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine . As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and went into quarantine. Immediately after that, all of the cast and crew were isolated and tested, ”the producers said in a statement. “The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized according to the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical care and is in quarantine at home. We are constantly in contact with the whole team because their health is our priority. let us stand by our commitment to security and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are respected, “the statement said. Actor Alaya F had tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine a week ago, and has since tested negative for the virus. The actor taken to his social media pages to inform his fans of his diagnosis. Other actors who tested positive for COVID include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker husband Karan Boolani. Mumbai saw a sharp rise in the daily on Sunday coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections, or 1,763 more than the figure added to Saturday’s tally. (With contributions from Press Trust of India)

