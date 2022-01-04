



From Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon, many of your favorite Bollywood couples are once again joining hands for the movies to come. Hindustan times 04 January 2022, 12:25 Last modification: 04 January 2022, 12:57 From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected “>

From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected 2022 seems to be the year of a lot of nostalgia in the entertainment world. A host of screen-favorite yods, who have created a lot of buzz when they’ve starred in movies together, are expected to reunite in 2022. Of course, when these successful pairs reunite again, there’s a lot going on. excitement as well as anticipation on how they would do it. tariff in the given roles. Find out what awaits you this year. Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone – John Abraham (Pathan) From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected “>

From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected Shah Rukh Khan was Padukone’s first co-star inAbout Shanti(2007), and they continued to work in two other hits-Chennai Express(2013) andGood year(2014). Their jodi is a mass favorite, and they come together toPathan, a highly anticipated action thriller marking Khan’s return. It stars John Abraham, who will also reunite with Padukone afterDesi Boyz(2011). Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chadha) From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected “>

From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood pairs reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected

The actors were part of3 idiots(2009) where they were thrown opposite each other, thenTalaash, a psychological thriller. They are meeting now for Advait Chandan’sLaal Singh Chadha, an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood filmForrest Gump. While Aamir plays the character of Gump, Kareena steps into the shoes of Gump’s lover.

From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected

From SRK-Deepika to Aamir-Kareena, beloved Bollywood couples reunite in 2022. Photo: Collected

