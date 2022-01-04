Entertainment
Womack is part of the most diverse council in Delaware County history
MEDIA Richard Womack Jr., Delaware County’s newest county councilor, was sworn in Monday morning during an induction ceremony held in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Palace of Delaware County Justice.
Pandemic restrictions were made for a more moderate event than in previous years and places were limited. Controller Joanne Phillips was also sworn in for her second term at the event. Among those in attendance were State Senator Anthony Williams, D-8 from Philadelphia and Tim Kearney, D-26 from Swarthmore, and family members of those who took the oath.
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS
Following the induction ceremony, the County Council held its reorganization meeting at which the council unanimously voted Dr. Monica Taylor as President and Elaine Paul Schaefer Vice President.
I am truly grateful to my colleagues for making this historic decision and placing their trust in me to lead our advisory team, and may I add, the most diverse board serving Delaware County, said Taylor,
Taylor thanked former chairman Brian Zidek and welcomed Womack and county employees for moving the county forward through tough times.
Big things are accomplished by a series of small things in place, and I look forward to seeing what more we can accomplish together over the next two years, Taylor said.
Schaefer also noted that the colossal works council was involved and said it has been an honor to work with his elected colleagues and staff.
Councilor Kevin Madden thanked residents and said there is no greater role than serving the public.
Prior to the induction ceremony, Madden was sworn in for her second term in a private ceremony, as was the Rachel Ezzell Berry Register of Wills.
Sheriff Jerry Sanders was also sworn in in a separate ceremony due to family constraints.
All civil servants are Democrats, which strengthens the party’s grip on county government.
Womack said his aim in power was to be a voice for the people and to stand up for their concerns and needs.
I know some communities have been neglected and underserved, ”Womack said as he spoke after the swearing-in. “We want to make this county the best and make sure no one is overlooked and underserved.
Womack said party, race or religion would not matter in working to improve the county.
If everyone was going to be a family, we must all work together for the betterment of Delaware County, Womack said. This is what I am committed to doing is to work with everyone to make Delaware County a much better place and a better place to be.
Womack comes to the board after having served on the Darby Township Council of Commissioners since 2009, where he was Vice-Chairman in 2015 and President in 2018. He has also served as the President’s Advisor for Community and Religious Affairs for AFL national. -DSI.
Womack also credited his father with showing what it means to serve people and he called on authorities to organize themselves to take what belongs to Delaware County.
The Womacks Oath of Office was administered by Magistrate District Judge Wilden H. Davis. It was presented by his father, Richard Womack Sr. The presentation of the certificate of election was made by his daughter, Chantel Womack, and the Bible was held by his granddaughter, Amiyah Porter-Womack.
Phillips was sworn in as Comptroller by Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly D. Eckel and the introduction was made by his sister, Carol L. Roberts. The presentation of the certificate of election was made by Phillips’ brother, James E. McPhillips, and the Bible she was sworn on was held by Mary J. Walk, the director of the court support office.
The invocation was given by Reverend Warren D. Mays Sr. of the Second Baptist Church of Media. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by US Army veteran Maura A. MO Gillen and the national anthem was performed by Dean Fagiolo, a media theater student.
Phillips thanked those who supported her and thanked her staff for their efforts over the past four years, calling them exceptional public servants who gave their all and are dedicated to the residents.
We are committed to our residents and constituents, said Phillips. We work for people because they don’t owe us anything. They gave us their voter and gave us their trust. And if they haven’t given us the vote, we’re still here for them to work together.
Sources
2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2022/01/03/womack-sworn-in-to-most-diverse-delaware-county-council-in-history
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]