Womack is part of the most diverse council in Delaware County history

MEDIA Richard Womack Jr., Delaware County’s newest county councilor, was sworn in Monday morning during an induction ceremony held in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Palace of Delaware County Justice.

Pandemic restrictions were made for a more moderate event than in previous years and places were limited. Controller Joanne Phillips was also sworn in for her second term at the event. Among those in attendance were State Senator Anthony Williams, D-8 from Philadelphia and Tim Kearney, D-26 from Swarthmore, and family members of those who took the oath.

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Richard Womack Jr., the newest member of the Delaware County councils, was sworn in on Monday morning, January 3, 2022, during an induction ceremony held in the ceremonial courtroom of the Honorable John V. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. His granddaughter Amiyah Porter-Womack holds the bible. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Comptroller Joanne Phillips was sworn in on Monday morning, January 3, 2022, during an induction ceremony held in the Hon. John V. Diggins ceremonial courtroom at the Delaware County Courthouse. The Bible was maintained by Mary J. Walk, Director of the Legal Aid Office, (PETE BANNAN – DAILY TIMES)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Richard Womack Jr., the newest member of the Delaware County Council, poses for a photo with State Senator Anthony Williams after being sworn in on Monday morning, January 3, 2022, during an induction ceremony in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN – DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS The induction ceremony was held in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ Ceremonial Courtroom at the Delaware County Courthouse on Monday morning, January 3, 2022. (PETE BANNAN DAILY TIMES)

State Senator Tim Kearney punches Council Member Kevin Madden ahead of the induction ceremony held in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Delaware County Courthouse . (PETE BANNAN – DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Richard Womack Jr., the newest member of the Delaware County Council, is congratulated by his father after being sworn in on Monday morning, January 3, 2022, during an induction ceremony held in the ceremonial courtroom of the Honorable John V. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Magistrate District Judge Wilden H. Davis was sworn in to Richard Womack Jr. as the new member of Delaware County Council on Monday morning, January 3, 2022, during an induction ceremony held in the courtroom of ceremony of the Honorable John V. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN – DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Dr. Monica Taylor assumed the presidency of Delaware County Council on Monday, January 3, 2022. To her right is Kevin Madden. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS The windows were opened during the induction ceremony held on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

Richard Womack Jr., the newest member of Delaware County Council, is congratulated after taking the oath. (PETE BANNAN – DAILY TIMES)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS US Army veteran Maura A. “MO” Gillen led the Oath of Allegiance at the induction ceremony held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the ceremonial courtroom of the Honorable John V. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS US Army veteran Maura A. “MO” Gillen leads the Oath of Allegiance at the induction ceremony held in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Courthouse of the Delaware County. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Delaware County Council members, from left to right, Christine Reuther, Richard Womack Jr., Dr. Monica Taylor, President, Kevin Madden and Vice President Elaine Paul Schaefer. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Comptroller Joanne Phillips was sworn in Monday morning during an induction ceremony held in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ ceremonial courtroom at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS The Park Police Color Guard wears the colors during the induction ceremony on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Hon. John V. Diggins’ Ceremonial Courtroom at the Courthouse of the Delaware County. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Richard Womack Jr., is kissed by his father, Richard Womack Sr., during the induction ceremony held on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the ceremonial courtroom of the Honorable John V. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS Dean Fagioli sang the national anthem during the induction ceremony on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the courtroom of the Honorable John V. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN DAILY HOURS)

Comptroller Joanne Phillips and Richard Womack Jr., the newest member of Delaware County Council, were sworn in on Monday morning during an induction ceremony held in the Hon.John V.’s ceremonial courtroom. Diggins at the Delaware County Courthouse. (PETE BANNAN – DAILY HOURS)

Following the induction ceremony, the County Council held its reorganization meeting at which the council unanimously voted Dr. Monica Taylor as President and Elaine Paul Schaefer Vice President.

I am truly grateful to my colleagues for making this historic decision and placing their trust in me to lead our advisory team, and may I add, the most diverse board serving Delaware County, said Taylor,

Taylor thanked former chairman Brian Zidek and welcomed Womack and county employees for moving the county forward through tough times.

Big things are accomplished by a series of small things in place, and I look forward to seeing what more we can accomplish together over the next two years, Taylor said.

Schaefer also noted that the colossal works council was involved and said it has been an honor to work with his elected colleagues and staff.

Councilor Kevin Madden thanked residents and said there is no greater role than serving the public.

Prior to the induction ceremony, Madden was sworn in for her second term in a private ceremony, as was the Rachel Ezzell Berry Register of Wills.

Sheriff Jerry Sanders was also sworn in in a separate ceremony due to family constraints.

All civil servants are Democrats, which strengthens the party’s grip on county government.

Womack said his aim in power was to be a voice for the people and to stand up for their concerns and needs.

I know some communities have been neglected and underserved, ”Womack said as he spoke after the swearing-in. “We want to make this county the best and make sure no one is overlooked and underserved.

Womack said party, race or religion would not matter in working to improve the county.

If everyone was going to be a family, we must all work together for the betterment of Delaware County, Womack said. This is what I am committed to doing is to work with everyone to make Delaware County a much better place and a better place to be.

Womack comes to the board after having served on the Darby Township Council of Commissioners since 2009, where he was Vice-Chairman in 2015 and President in 2018. He has also served as the President’s Advisor for Community and Religious Affairs for AFL national. -DSI.

Womack also credited his father with showing what it means to serve people and he called on authorities to organize themselves to take what belongs to Delaware County.

The Womacks Oath of Office was administered by Magistrate District Judge Wilden H. Davis. It was presented by his father, Richard Womack Sr. The presentation of the certificate of election was made by his daughter, Chantel Womack, and the Bible was held by his granddaughter, Amiyah Porter-Womack.

Phillips was sworn in as Comptroller by Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly D. Eckel and the introduction was made by his sister, Carol L. Roberts. The presentation of the certificate of election was made by Phillips’ brother, James E. McPhillips, and the Bible she was sworn on was held by Mary J. Walk, the director of the court support office.

The invocation was given by Reverend Warren D. Mays Sr. of the Second Baptist Church of Media. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by US Army veteran Maura A. MO Gillen and the national anthem was performed by Dean Fagiolo, a media theater student.

Phillips thanked those who supported her and thanked her staff for their efforts over the past four years, calling them exceptional public servants who gave their all and are dedicated to the residents.

We are committed to our residents and constituents, said Phillips. We work for people because they don’t owe us anything. They gave us their voter and gave us their trust. And if they haven’t given us the vote, we’re still here for them to work together.