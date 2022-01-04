Jenelle Evans: I’m in really bad shape, guys!

Jenelle Evans has provided fans with an update on her health.

Unfortunately, this is not very positive.

The former Teen Mom star told her followers last month that she has a tumor in her spine and that’s why she has suffered from such extreme back pain for so long.

Did things improve in the weeks that followed?

It doesn’t sound like that.

Just simplified things lately, a bedridden Jenelle just told her TikTok followers over the weekend, adding:

Yeah, I’m doing my health number 1 right now. So if it seems like I’ve kind of lost my spark or my motivation, it sort of has.

Evans then detailed his obstacles and ever-growing medical struggles.

I was recently diagnosed with two spinal tumors and they recently found out that I also had a neck tumor that was in great pain, she said.

We don’t know what we were doing about it yet, but I’ve just been in a lot of pain lately.

“My neck is killing me.”

Jenelle has long complained about all the issues that plague her back and her body in general.

Over the summer, for example, Evans chronicled a trip to see a neurologist for a second opinion on his syrinx diagnosis.

This is a condition characterized by a fluid-filled cavity developing in the spinal cord or brainstem, causing significant discomfort.

Evans feared at the time that she would never be able to walk again.

Was she too dramatic?

May be.

But only a little.

TikTok can attest to the rarity of Jenelle’s dance videos lately, as the disgraced reality TV star has really taken a break from performing this way online.

Sorry if my content hasn’t been the best lately, but I hope I will feel better soon, ”the mother of three said over the weekend.

Jenelle tagged the video with #Syringomyelia #Hemangioma #SpineTumor, then added that she had appointments with two separate doctors scheduled for next week.

“Tumors are different from the cysts I have,” she added to a curious fan.

So let’s see what I have: I have a cyst in my spine, I have a cyst in my head, I have two small tumors on my vertebrae and my thoracic spine. And at C3 [vertebrae] in my neck I have another small tumor.

“They are called hemangiomas.

For now?

“I just use heating pads and lie down when I can. I don’t do much. I’m not too active,” explained Evans.

We often laugh at Jenelle Evans on this celebrity gossip site because, come on … how can we not?!?

But we have no doubt that these medical problems are legitimate, and they suck.

Let’s all hope she makes a full recovery.