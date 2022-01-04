Woman suing Prince Andrew for abuse settled with Jeffrey Epstein for $ 500,000





Woman who is among Jeffrey Epstein’s most vocal accusers received $ 500,000 in 2009 to resolve a lawsuit in which she accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager, according to a settlement agreement unsealed Monday. The deal was made public in a lawsuit brought by the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, against Prince Andrew, who was friends with Mr Epstein and who Ms Giuffre said raped her at the ‘age 17. Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has denied Ms Giuffres’ claims, and her lawyers are expected to argue in a hearing Tuesday that her complaint, which was filed in federal court in Manhattan, should be rejected.

Andrew B. Brettler, an attorney for Prince Andrew, declined to comment on the terms of the 2009 settlement or its potential ramifications for Ms Giuffres’ lawsuit against her client.

Ms Giuffre says in the lawsuit she was trafficked and assaulted by Mr Epstein and other members of his entourage, including Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, from the age of 16 year. The prince, 61, was a friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and longtime companion of Mr Epsteins who was convicted last week of conspiring with him to recruit, groom and sexually assault underage girls. After days of deliberation, a jury found Ms Maxwell guilty on all counts except one in the sex trafficking case against her. Ms Giuffres’ lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who seeks unspecified damages, accuses her of abusing her at the invitation of Epstein and Maxwell to New York. She says the prince also abused her in London and on an island Mr Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands. Ms. Giuffre did not testify at Ms. Maxwells’ trial. Lawyers for Prince Andrews have argued Ms Giuffres’ lawsuit against him was invalid, in part because of her 2009 settlement with Mr Epstein. In addition to the sum she received, the unsealed record on Monday shows that she agrees to drop claims against Mr Epstein and anyone else who may have been included as a potential defendant.

In a statement on Monday, David Boies, an attorney for Ms Giuffre, said details of the 2009 deal were irrelevant to Ms Giuffres’ claim against Prince Andrew. The settlement, Mr Boies said, didn’t mention the prince by name and he didn’t even know it. Update Dec. 29, 2021, 6:59 p.m. ET Prince Andrew could not have been a potential defendant in the case settled against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was outside the jurisdiction of Florida and because the Florida case involved claims federal governments to which he was not a member, said Boies. Mr Boies said he and Ms Giuffres, other attorneys, had requested public disclosure of the settlement record to refute allegations by Prince Andrews’ legal team. Lawyers for the princes have argued that Ms Giuffre is seeking a salary by pursuing him. A fund established by Mr Epstein’s estate to compensate his victims has paid at least $ 121 million to more than 135 people. Ms. Giuffre, who now runs a nonprofit group called Speak, Act, Claim, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew almost exactly two years after Mr. Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan federal prison while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. He had been accused of sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls in his various homes. Prince Andrew retired from public life in 2019 after a disastrous interview with the BBC on his links to Mr Epstein. Ms Giuffres’ costume, which included a photo of her and the prince together, undermined her claim in the interview that he didn’t remember meeting her. The lingering questions over Prince Andrews’ conduct come at a difficult time for the British Royal Family, who have suffered a public break in their ranks and face concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth, 95, after the death in 2021 from her husband, Prince Philip.

British tabloids took hold of tensions within the royal household which were exposed in a series of interviews in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, described royal life as a sort of golden prison and said that family members held backslid views about race. Towards the end of last year, the Queen canceled some engagements due to health concerns, but delivered her annual televised Christmas message. She made no mention of Prince Harry’s decision to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family or Prince Andrew’s legal battle. Etienne castle contributed reports.

