Labor leader Keir Starmer to attack Boris Johnson as “branch of the entertainment industry”

Keir Starmer will step up his attack on Boris Johnson in a speech later by sacking the Tory leader for running the country as a branch of the entertainment industry.

The Labor leader will showcase his own serious public image in a speech designed to assert his recent advantage in polls over the ailing Prime Minister.

In a speech in Birmingham he will say: I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s serious business to get things done.

The speech comes after Labor opened a six-point lead over the Tories over the past month as Johnson faced a wave of scandals over the violation of covid rules resulting from a disastrous attempt to change the rules of the House of Commons to defend one of its members against corruption charges.

Johnson having lost the ultra-secure seat in North Shropshire in a by-election in December, voters now see a Labor leader as a more capable prime minister for the first time in a decade.

Starmer will use the speech to reach out to former Labor voters, recognizing that the party must regain trust and respect communities in the so-called Red Wall sieges in northern England.

There should be no reference to the Scottish independence issue in the speech and a nod to the other big referendum divide of making Brexit work.

Instead, it will paint a picture of a Britain on the verge of entering a cost-of-living crisis, even when the immediate challenge of defeating the Omicron variant of Covid wears off.

He is expected to say: The cost of living is going up. Energy bills are increasing; wages are stagnant. The tax hikes come in April.

Too many people do not feel safe on their streets. And good luck to anyone trying to get a quick GP appointment.

He will add: As we start this new year, Britain has entered a new phase.

The Britain I Want is a country where those who contribute get something in return.

Because 2022 is also the first year in which we have to take up major challenges: repairing after the pandemic; fight against the climate crisis; make Brexit work.

But he will also recognize that Labor has yet another electoral mountain to climb.

He will say: I am well aware that just because the Tories lose public trust does not mean that Labor is inheriting it. Trust is earned. I am confident but not complacent about the task that awaits me.

With Labor gearing up for the general election slated for 2023, the task of drafting a manifesto is set to begin in the coming months.

Rather than focusing on politics, Starmer will focus on the patriotic credentials of Labor who have been badly damaged under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyns.

Speaking in Birmingham, where the Commonwealth Games will be held later this year, he will try to win back traditional Labor voters the party must win back by praising the Queen, in her platinum jubilee year, and calling himself a patriot .

He will say: This country has offered me great opportunities. It’s a great place to live.

But I don’t think you stop being a patriot because you notice that your country has flaws. On the contrary, the reason why we in this party want to correct these flaws is precisely because we are patriots. I came to politics to make a difference, not just to talk about it.

To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.