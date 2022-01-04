Entertainment
DID YOU KNOW! From Heyy Babyy in Shanghai; These 5 Bollywood Movies Are Actually French Remakes
Bollywood remakes are one of the major content that is highly regarded in the industry. But did you know which films have actually reproduced regional foreign films in Bollywood dramas?
Here is the list of the 5 French films that have been remade in Bollywood
Hi baby :
Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Vidya Balan starring the hit film Heyy Babyy is a remake of the French film Three Man And A Cradle. Coline Serreau’s French comedy film was released in 1985. The Hindi version of the film was directed by Sajid Khan and produced under grandson Nadiadwala Entertainment banner. The film was a huge hit released in 2007, but many still don’t know it was a remake.
Nautanki Saala:
Ayushmann Khurrana’s star film Nautanki Saala is a remake of the 2003 comedy-drama After You (After You…) directed by Pierre Salvadori. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Nautanki Saala is still an underrated film with an outstanding music album voiced by Ayushmann Khurrana.
Shanghai:
Dibakar Banerjee’s political thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, Kalki and Abhay Deol is one of the most underrated films but still loved by a hardcore movie lover. But until now, many of them are unaware that the film is a remake of a French film called Z released in 1969.
Bheja Fry:
Vinayak Pathak, Rajat Kapoor and Ranvir Shorey, star of the comedy-drama Bheja Fry, is a replica of the 1998 French film Le Dner de Cons. Bheja Fry was directed by Sagar Ballary and was released in 2007.
Do not disturb:
David Dhawan’s multi-starrer comedy film Do Not Disturb is an adaptation of the French film La Doublure (The Valet). Do Not Disturb features Govinda, Ritesh Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Rajpal Yadav and many more.
