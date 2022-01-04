Entertainment
Hollywood Glamor is pandemic-proof at the Polo Lounge
LOS ANGELES Hollywood is down. Oscar contenders like King Richard, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story stuttered, and everyone knows that aside from the studios, the Omicron variant is only partly to blame.
What about those awesome fat Spider-Man? Sure, great no matter what another superhero hit. That doesn’t change the fact that one legendary studio, 20th Century Fox, disappeared in 2019 and another, the venerable Warner Bros., cut theatrical production by almost half. Unless regulators do something unexpected, Amazon will soon swallow Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Streaming services bring an end to the cinema era.
It’s over, said a dark film director at a holiday party. TV won.
But there is at least one place where Hollywood doesn’t feel diminished. Step into the 88-year-old Polo Lounge, as a deluge of movie personalities have done in recent times, defying a persistent boycott by its owner, the Sultan of Brunei, and his adoption of Sharia law in his country and back at a time when films indisputably commanded culture. Outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, home to the Polo Lounge, change is sweeping through the cinema at terrifying speed. (The Hollywood price system, long a crucial promotional platform, is crumbling, with the near-abandonment of the Golden Globes on Sunday as the only example.) Inside the clubby Polo Lounge, however, very little has changed in decades.
Perhaps it was just as well in 1937, when Marlene Dietrich, wearing long gloves, could be seen smoking a cigarette without passion at the bar, her mink slung over a stool. It’s one of the last surviving ties to a time when movies still mattered, said Terry Press, former president of CBS Films and longtime patron.
What better place for the big guys in Hollywood to come together for what amounts to group therapy? And, perhaps, prepare a counterattack.
Regular visitors over the past few months have included David M. Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, which merges with Warner Media; Paramount Pictures’ new linchpin Brian Robbins; Toby Emmerich, president of the film Warners; Bryan Lourd, the superagent of creative artists; and Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former studio head who remains a formidable Hollywood string shooter.
Mary Parent, who produced Dune as VP of Legendary Entertainment, and Casey Bloys, who reigns supreme on HBO and HBO Max, have been doing business there in recent months. Powerful lunches included Emma Watts, former Paramounts production manager; Reginald Hudlin, Oscar nominated producer and director; and Lorne Michaels, creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live.
Not so long ago, Jimmy Fallon, dutifully dressed in a face covering, stood by the grand piano on a Friday night and sang Sweet Caroline. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dropped off for a bite the day after Christmas. Caitlyn jenner had tried but was told to leave for ignoring the dress code. (No ripped denim.)
At the start of December, Polo Lounge’s revenue for the year was about 10% higher than the same period in 2019, according to Edward Mady, general manager of the hotel. He added that the Polo Lounge had recently received around 150 calls a day for reservations, of which around 75 requested one of the nine patio cabanas.
What boycott? Mr Mady said.
In 2014, Mr. Katzenberg, Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John and others led a boycott of property by the entertainment industry after its owner, the Sultan of Brunei, imposed Sharia law in his country, making homosexual sex and adultery punishable by stoning. . Hollywood has shunned the Polo Lounge, which was first deserted and then once again became a popular spot for lunching ladies in Beverly Hills. (Betsy! Betsy!)
In 2017, many lights were back. The entertainment industry enjoys a public snob, but it also has a short attention span. President Trump, elected in 2016, sparked outrage on so many fronts in liberal Hollywood that it was hard to remember being mad at the Polo Lounge.
And people wanted their salads. The most popular at the Polo Lounge is the McCarthy, famous for its price ($ 44) and for being chopped so finely you could almost drink it through a straw.
The A-listers may have returned, but none were eager to be cited in this article. An email to Mr Katzenberg, for example, was forwarded to a spokesperson, who replied: He is actually unreachable on vacation at the moment, so he will not be able to participate. Others refused because they did not want to become a target for activists. Several cited the awkward optics cooing over an ostentatious waterhole at a time when more and more studio layoffs are on the horizon.
The demonstrators did not give up. In 2019, George Clooney wrote a opinion piece calling for an expanded boycott. (He did not answer a question on whether his position had changed.) In October, one of the most ardent supporters of a boycott, James duke mason, wrote a new letter to the Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, demanding the revocation of the draconian laws of his kingdom.
The boycott has been and still is firmly in place, Mr. Mason said by telephone. It is a question of values. Does your McCarthy salad really more important than human rights? Mr Mason added that he and several associates intend to step up the campaign against the hotel and its sister Dorchester Collection properties in 2022. (Mr Mason comes from a show business lineage; his parents are Belinda Carlisle and Morgan mason, a former agent and producer.)
Dorchester Collection, the London hotel company owned by the Brunei Investment Agency, responded with a statement: We operate independently and adhere to our long-standing values of inclusion and belonging.
In some ways, the Polo Lounge is perfectly positioned for life during the pandemic. It has a large outdoor dining area adorned with Brazilian pepper trees, roses and magenta bougainvillea. Studio offices have mostly been closed since March 2020, so tycoons who would normally host business meals on their grounds needed a place to go; many live within walking distance. Mr. Zaslav stayed intermittently at the Beverly Hills Hotel; he renovates a historical domain four blocks away.
Los Angeles’ power-restaurant scene has also been shaken up. Château Marmont closed its restaurant to the public at the start of the pandemic. (He also had boycott issues.) The Palm was sold, causing the departure of its charismatic runner, Bruce bozzi. For some, the peninsula still has the stench of Harvey Weinstein, who his accusers say used coverage of work meetings there to harass and sexually assault women.
Five films to watch this winter
San Vicente Bungalows, a hot private club that opened in 2019, has filled much of the void. It is known for a diverse and young Hollywood clientele (and for its traitorous mansion, formerly the Sunset Tower).
But the Polo Lounge always ranks. In mid-December, Mr. Robbins, who took over Paramount in September, was at the heart of a breakfast chat with Hannah minghella, senior manager of the production company JJ Abramss. Mr. Lourd occupied a booth nearby, partly hidden by a wall of white poinsettias. Restaurant manager Pepe De Anda, who started at the Polo Lounge in 1986, looked after an important-looking woman wearing a scarf at Table 6, a relatively secluded spot where Marilyn Monroe preferred to sit.
Hollywood has lost some of its glamor through budget cuts and corporate consolidation, not to mention the pandemic. But the Polo Lounge where avocado toast costs $ 36 exudes the same extravagance as in 1998, say, when 57 million people watched Titanic sweep the Oscars. (Last year, the Oscars drew 10.4 million viewers, under The National Dog Show.)
Near the hostess podium at the Polo Lounge, menus were recently displayed at Christmas dinners in the distant past, when moguls and stars seemingly doused casserole-custard sweetbreads with frozen apple toddy.
The present, of course, cannot be entirely avoided. At tables favored by filmmakers, eyes roll and noses turn on Silicon Valley’s entertainment push: Apple is spending How many on Martin Scorsese’s next film?
And barbarians are waiting at the door. The creators of TikTok and Instagram influencers have discovered that the hotel’s lawn provides an interesting backdrop.
Mr Mady, the hotel’s general manager, tensed when asked about the social media crowd. Were not proud of it, he said. We were doing our best to stop it.
