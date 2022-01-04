Hollywood Glamor is pandemic-proof at the Polo Lounge

LOS ANGELES Hollywood is down. Oscar contenders like King Richard, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story stuttered, and everyone knows that aside from the studios, the Omicron variant is only partly to blame.

What about those awesome fat Spider-Man? Sure, great no matter what another superhero hit. That doesn’t change the fact that one legendary studio, 20th Century Fox, disappeared in 2019 and another, the venerable Warner Bros., cut theatrical production by almost half. Unless regulators do something unexpected, Amazon will soon swallow Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Streaming services bring an end to the cinema era.

It’s over, said a dark film director at a holiday party. TV won.

But there is at least one place where Hollywood doesn’t feel diminished. Step into the 88-year-old Polo Lounge, as a deluge of movie personalities have done in recent times, defying a persistent boycott by its owner, the Sultan of Brunei, and his adoption of Sharia law in his country and back at a time when films indisputably commanded culture. Outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, home to the Polo Lounge, change is sweeping through the cinema at terrifying speed. (The Hollywood price system, long a crucial promotional platform, is crumbling, with the near-abandonment of the Golden Globes on Sunday as the only example.) Inside the clubby Polo Lounge, however, very little has changed in decades.

Perhaps it was just as well in 1937, when Marlene Dietrich, wearing long gloves, could be seen smoking a cigarette without passion at the bar, her mink slung over a stool. It’s one of the last surviving ties to a time when movies still mattered, said Terry Press, former president of CBS Films and longtime patron.