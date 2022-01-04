Queens Platinum Jubilee Year: 2022 will be a year of mixed blessings | The Queen

As the Queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch in history, turns 70 on the throne, 2022 is expected to be a year of mixed blessings with national celebrations as well as the possibility of even more unwanted headlines.

The monarch joins an extremely closed club in February when she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, also celebrated by Louis XIV of France, John II, Prince of Liechtenstein and, most recently, King Bhumibol of Thailand.

This is a first in UK royal history, with the occasion to be celebrated over a four-day weekend in June. The festivities, including a thanksgiving service and the colorful spectacle of a jubilee, will be a highlight for the monarch, who turns 96 in April, and preparations for 2022 have long been planned at the Palace of Buckingham.

But 2022 is going to be a year of mixed blessings for her, I think, said Joe Little, editor of Majesty magazine. Obviously, various clouds are looming on the horizon, with the Duke of York possibly being the biggest at the moment. But, blowing from the west, the Duke of Sussex’s book, whatever form it may take.

the platinum jubilee

The anniversary of her accession is February 6, but it has always been a day of mixed emotions for the Queen as it is also the anniversary of the death of her father, George VI.

Trooping the Color, bringing together more than 1,400 troops and 200 horses, will launch the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend on June 2, when she and her family will be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional RAF flypast. Over the weekend there will be beacons lit, a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, a BBC Party at the Palace, a jubilee and street parties.

But the highlight, for her, will be the derby, said royal historian Hugo Vickers.

This is his first jubilee without the Duke of Edinburgh by his side, although he missed much of his Diamond Jubilee in 2012 after falling ill as a result of the Thames Contest. Her 2002 Golden Jubilee was marred by the deaths of her sister, Princess Margaret, and her mother.

I think during this next jubilee she will be less visible than she has been for all previous jubilees because her age and health will be clearly taken into account as things go, a Little said. So Charles and Camilla, and William and Kate, are likely to roam the country and Commonwealth Covid restrictions allow it on his behalf.

If you look at 70 years of service as a monarch, that rather puts some of the gloomy things that are going on into perspective, Vickers said. Jubilees are a lot of fun.

But they are also tiring, he said. I remember Princess Anne saying at the time of the Diamond Jubilee that the family should come together to make sure the Queen and Prince Philip did not get too tired.

So I think she’s going to do about 10 notable things that will be high profile.

Family meeting?

A big question is whether Harry and Meghan will be on the palace balcony with other royals for the June festivities. You would expect the Sussexes to return to the UK for this, if not first. So this could be the Queen’s first chance to meet the newest member of the Sussex family, Lilibet, Little said.

Royal Watchers will have their metaphorical and literal binoculars set up to detect any sign of family tension, against the backdrop of reported breakups.

Harry’s vocal criticisms of family and the institution include being cut off financially by his father, Charles. His comments that he wanted to break the cycle of genetic pain and suffering in the royal family were seen as a blow to Charles’ parenthood, as well as to the Queen and Philips.

Observers have suggested an unwinding of the father-son relationship, with the latter two speaking face-to-face at Philips’ funeral in April. They didn’t meet when Harry was in London in July for the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Diana, and Charles still hasn’t met Lilibet by the name of the Queens family nickname.

Harry’s Memoirs

Penguin Random House pulled off a coup by landing Harry’s memories. The editors described it as an honest and inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story. Harry, who works with Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer as a ghostwriter, said: I am writing this not as the prince that I was born, but as the man that I have become.

Some wonder if he still has much to reveal, having been loud since he left California.

I really can’t imagine what Prince Harry can say that will be constructive. Presumably the editors will want him to come up with something. But if he comes up with something unappealing, I think it will backfire, in this country anyway, Vickers said.

The royal watchers are primed. One of them, predicting it would cause chaos in the palace walls, said: It will become an international bestseller, but at what cost to the monarchy?

If Harry gives details of issues involving his wife or alleged racism within the royal family, which is denied, it will be damaging. The book is expected to be released globally towards the end of 2022.

Andrews court case

The Duke of York’s legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, when she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, could be the cloud the blacker on the horizon. The allegations are strongly denied by Andrew, his lawyers demanding the dismissal.

On Monday, a previously confidential document that the Andrews legal team believes will end the civil lawsuit against the royal was released, showing that Giuffre reached a settlement agreement in 2009 with Epstein for $ 500,000 (371,000). The document provided for a discharge for any other person or entity that might have been included as a potential defendant against various claims of Giuffre.

Andrews’ attorneys are expected to argue in a New York court on Tuesday that even if they say her allegations against her are baseless, Giuffre can’t even press charges because of the document she signed.

If the case is not closed, New York judge Lewis Kaplan is targeting a trial between September and December and has announced that depositions for the case must be filed by July 14, 2022.

Andrews’ name had previously appeared in Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case, which last week resulted in the conviction of Maxwell, a friend of Andrews, on five of the six charges she faced relating to trafficking sex of adolescent victims of Epsteins.

The Queen is said to foot the legal bill for her second son in Giuffre’s civil action against Andrew.

At this time of her reign she is expected to sail to magnificent Golden Highlands, but she has been under a lot of stress not only for Harry and Andrew, but also for Brexit and possibly for Scottish independence, Vickers said.