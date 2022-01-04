Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Benchmark to Provide Financial Advisory Services





IRVINE, California, January 03, 2022– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the "Company" or "AESE"), a global esports entertainment company, announced today that it has engaged The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor in connection with of a possible business combination transaction. As previously announced, the Company is actively seeking opportunities to invest cash from its balance sheet to acquire or merge with an existing business. To date, the Company has reviewed a number of potential targets and the continued search for additional opportunities is ongoing. The engagement of Benchmark should accelerate this process. Lyle Berman, Co-Chairman and Chairman of the Company, said, "I am very pleased to announce our engagement with Benchmark to help identify and execute a transformative M&A transaction. After an extensive and extremely in-depth research process, I believe Benchmark is the ideal investment bank to advise our team as we continue our efforts to maximize AESE shareholder value. " About Allied Esports Entertainment Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment company dedicated to delivering transformative live experiences, cross-platform content, and interactive services to audiences around the world. For more information visit alliedesports.gg. Forward-looking statements This communication contains certain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include our statements regarding our goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans, including product and service developments, future financial conditions, results or current projections or expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "Predict," "potential" or "continue", the negative of those terms, or any comparable terminology. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control. , which could cause actual results or differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect results or actual results include: the ability to meet Nasdaq continuous listing standards; our ability to execute our business plan; the ability to retain key personnel; potential litigation; general economic and market conditions affecting the demand for our services; a change in our plans to retain the net cash proceeds from the WPT sale transaction; our inability to complete one or more future acquisitions or strategic transactions using the net proceeds from the WPT sale transaction; and a decision not to pursue strategic options for the esports sector. You should take into account the risk areas described in any forward-looking statements that may be made in this document. AESE's activities and operations are subject to substantial risks, which increase the uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to publicly disclose the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of events. unforeseen. Further information on potential factors that could affect our business is described under "Article 1A. Risk Factors "in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021. Readers are also encouraged to carefully review and consider the various information we provide. have made in this annual report on form 10-K

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

424-238-6249 Media contact:

Brian fisher

Allied esports entertainment

[email protected]

